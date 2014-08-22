Conan’s ‘Scraps’ Episode Had Unbelievably Funny Outtakes

08.22.14 4 years ago

Conan O'Brien had a “scraps” episode last night in which he showed funny outtakes and rehearsal footage. And God, I cried laughing. I cried! Cried. Cry-y-y. Check out these clips from the tremendous show. We've got the intro to start, followed by an uproarious rehearsal for a Photoshop-themed sketch and a rad impromptu cover of Radiohead's “Creep.” The last two videos are audio-only and they're still hilarious.

