CONFIRMED: Don Cheadle will suit up again as War Machine for ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

It seems weird to me to think that “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” is getting ready to shoot, but of course it is. After all, they plan to be in theaters for the summer of 2015, and if they shoot this spring, they’ll have about a year of post-production to bring the gargantuan production to life.
And trust me… this one’s going to make the first film look like “Stranger Than Paradise” by comparison.
As we enter this home stretch, there will be some big announcements coming about cast, and I’m curious to see how well the film protects some of its biggest secrets. Bleeding Cool reported a rumor today that Rhodey (Don Cheadle) will play a part in the film, and HitFix can confirm that Col. Rhodes, aka War Machine, has a key role in the conflict with Ultron that is the main focus of the sequel.
Ultimately, Marvel has to start planning for the future. Robert Downey Jr. will not keep playing Tony Stark forever. I was about to say that Marvel hasn’t had to deal with recasting one of their marquee characters yet, but that’s not true. They recast Bruce Banner for “The Avengers” because they couldn’t come to terms with Ed Norton on what role he’d play in the film creatively, and while I really liked Norton’s take on the character, I think Mark Ruffalo absolutely killed it in “The Avengers.” With The Hulk, though, because the big green guy is the main attraction, it feels like there’s a little more latitude. I’m curious to see what happens when they have to make a decision about Iron Man or Thor or Captain America, since those actors have been such a key part of successfully bringing those characters to life.
One thing you can count on is that at the end of “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” the group that calls themselves “The Avengers” isn’t going to be the same group we saw eating shwarma together at the end of the first film. Major changes are coming for The Avengers, and I’ve said all along that I full expected the studio to break up the group by the end of the second film specifically to give Phase Three a major narrative arc of trying to get all of the originals back in place to stand against Thanos when he finally comes for Earth. Whether or not Rhodey will be one of those new Avengers standing together at the end of “Age Of Ultron” remains to be seen, but Cheadle’s got a few films left on the contract, and I think it would be premature to start predicting his death at this point.
“Avengers: Age Of Ultron” arrives in theaters May 1, 2015.
I’m guessing Iron Patriot will get the Hawkeye treatment from Avengers 1. Free the F4 from Fox.
Whedon cares and knows about the Avengers legacy and history that I wouldn’t be surprised to see IM, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow high-tail it out of there after Avengers 2… and Captain America recruits Hawkeye, Quicksilver, and Scarlet Witch into the new Avengers… just like what happened in the original comic book itself.
I doubt that’ll happen as RDJ is signed up for The Avengers 3
Fish they are not hightailing it anywhere, they’re all signed on to appear in more films. RDJ signed on for two more ‘Avengers’ films earlier this year, where was you when that news broke dude lol.
All of this meant to be that Rhodey is going to be take Stark’s place on the Avengers. Rhodey gets killed by Ultron leading Stark to unretire and re-join the team.
Of course that is what I was thinking until Drew said that its premature to predict his death. But him having a “key role in the conflict with Ultron” immediately made me think that Rhodey is going to be this film’s Coulson. Rhodey is a well liked character, but like Coulson, his role has never been big enough that you can’t kill him.
Deep down I’m hoping that the film has Stark passing the torch to Rhodey and he goes onto his franchise though. I have my fingers crossed.
It seems more likely and more practical that Disney would keep Don Cheadle around as a less expensive substitute armored Avenger. R.D.Jr. isn’t going to stick around for these forever, and Marvel won’t want to pay his salary when they have other popular characters to fill the film’s with.
Confirmed by Disney? Please.
I’m curious. I’m curious I’m curious. I’m curious!
I hope James Rhodes doesn’t become killed. If he does, he needs to battle more vigorously in ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’.
(I have to reiterate)
I hope James Rhodes doesn’t become killed. If he does, he needs to physically combat more vigorously in the suit in ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’.
Write a comment…Drew I’m not sure what you mean by you see Marvel breaking up the group after ‘Age Of Ultron’ when the cast is under contract for more films. If you’re implying that we won’t be seeing the like of ‘Iron Man’, ‘Thor’, ‘Cap’ & ‘Hulk’ you’ve lost it man lol. No way Marvel would go into “Avengers 3” which for all intents and purposes will feature ‘Thanos’ without their heavy hitters and an all new cast. But like the second film adding ‘Scarlet Witch’ & ‘Quicksilver’, I do see more great new additions like ‘Black Panther’, ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘Vision’ added by the third film. After “Avengers 3” is where the transition will truly begin if Marvel has plans for more ‘Avengers’ films.