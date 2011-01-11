Confirmed: James Bond is back in 2012

After a long and tedious bankruptcy reorganization, MGM has finally been able to greenlight the 23rd James Bond feature film. 

The picture does not have an official title as of yet, but EON Productions has brought on Sam Mendes to direct and expects to release Nov. 9, 2012.  Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and John Logan will write the screenplay.  Most importantly, Daniel Craig will return as 007 after he catipulted the franchise to blockbuster success with “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace.”

One remaining question is who will market and distribute the thriller.  Sony Pictures released the last two Bond features, but the new MGM ownership may consider 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. or Paramount Pictures instead.

Bond 23 is expected to begin production later this year. 
 

