Congrats to our In Contention Oscar pool winners!

Thanks to everyone for joining our Oscar pool at Picktainment for the third-straight season. This year, our victors were (drumroll please)…
First Prize goes to BYRON A. MARTIN, who got 20 out of 24 categories (including picking the Meryl Streep upset) and managed to come dangerously close to the show’s run-time in our tie-breaker.
Second Prize goes to ROBERTO PAULA who got the exact same categories right (both winners missed Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Documentary Feature) and also picked Streep, but came up short in the tie-breaker.
And Third Prize goes to CHRIS SWAN, who, like me, nailed down 19 out of 24 but had the right combination of points to claim that spot all to himself. He missed Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short.
But you guys have to reach out if you want your spoils so drop me a line with your preferred address and we’ll mail out your prizes, a lovely combo of soundtracks and DVDs, ASAP!
As of this writing only Chris Swan has contacted me about his prizes. I don’t have time or energy to track people down so basically, the first two people who see this comment and email me at the address in the post get the first and second prizes respectively. (Sorry but two full days should be more than enough for the winners to see this and get in touch.)
So, who wants these DVDs and soundtracks bad enough?
Can I have them?
Both prizes are now spoken for. Let this be a lesson: PAY ATTENTION WHEN YOU ENTER A CONTEST.
Thanks for playing!