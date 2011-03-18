Connie Britton tapped for Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Horror Story’ on FX

Connie Britton has settled on her first post-“Friday Night Lights” lead role, toplining FX’s “American Horror Story.”

Nobody knows anything about the plot for the FX pilot, which comes from “Glee” co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and will be directed by Murphy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Britton will play Vivien Harmon, half of the show’s central couple. But what does that tell us about “American Horror Story”? Absolutely nothing. The trade interviewed FX President John Landgraf and he told them… nearly absolutely nothing, though he called it a “really interesting psychological horror show.”

Britton finally earned her first Emmy nomination for “Friday Night Lights” last year. Her previous TV credits include “24,” “The Fighting Fitzgeralds” and “Spin City.”

Earlier this spring, Britton was linked to a different FX pilot, a drama from “The Fighter” director David O. Russell, as a producer. That project was being developed as a possible vehicle for Britton. What does this pilot mean for that pilot? Let’s just say Russell gets his name attached to a lot of things and everybody will cross that bridge at the appropriate time.