Contender Countdown: ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘A Most Violent Year’ enter the fray

There's been barely a moment to breathe since “The Imitation Game,” “Birdman” and “The Theory of Everything” showed their wares at Venice, Telluride and Toronto, but there's rarely any rest for the weary during awards season. Three films are making noise in the Best Picture rankings this week and all for different reasons.
David Fincher's “Gone Girl” has already received some strong early reviews, but its big closeup will be Friday when it opens the 2014 New York Film Festival and a theater full of prestige pundits finally get to see it. Pre-release polling shows a strong $25 million-plus opening for the big screen adaptation of Gillian Flynn's novel and the flood of reviews this weekend “should” give the film an even bigger boost (no doubt part of 20th Century Fox's plan). “Girl” is one contender that will likely need to solidify its standing from both critical and moviegoer response. Like “Captain Phillips” last year, a monster domestic tally will only help its cause in the long term. The early October date, which means many Academy members may actually see it in a theater, doesn't hurt either.
J.C. Chandor didn't have much luck with his well received “All Is Lost” last season, but he's already back with the period New York thriller “A Most Violent Year.” A24 purposely waited to release the first trailer, a poster and a release date for the film until after the glut of Toronto Film Festival breaks had passed. While the New Year's Eve release date is slightly unconventional and may “seem” late, the studio isn't hiding the picture. It turns out “Year” will be opening AFI Fest 2014 and continues that festival's foothold as a major stop on the awards season ride. With that screening a good two months before its release, everyone will know how big a player it is or isn't.
“Still Alice,” a film this pundit reviewed and pegged as Julianne Moore's latest Oscar worthy performance before anyone else (cough, truth), was quickly snatched up at Toronto by Sony Classics. The mini-major revealed it would open the drama in New York and Los Angeles on Jan. 16, causing panic chatter from those on social media who therefore assumed it wasn't going to qualify for Oscar. Yes, it will. “Still Alice” will get a qualifying run no doubt in December and Moore's frontrunner status is in tact. It's an interesting strategy for SPC. On the one hand, if Moore wins the Golden Globe the Sunday before, it will lead to a huge per-screen in limited release (and if she does, don't be surprised if they consider adding a few other cities to that opening weekend mix). Moreover, Oscar nominations are announced the day before, Jan. 15, which would be the icing on the cake for a great box office run. For Oscar, however, this means “Still Alice” won't be in public theaters during the nomination process. It won't matter for Moore; enough of the acting branch will see her through screeners and SAG Q&As for her to make the cut, but will it hurt the picture? “Still Alice” is a film that could easily resonate with the Academy and sneak into the Best Picture field. Especially if some of the other expected contenders falter. Here's hoping SPC screens the [expletive] out of the movie to give it a chance.*
*One additional note: Maria Shriver is a producer on this film (she's been tweeting about it constantly). If she becomes a public part of the campaign? Watch out.
Before checking out this week's countdown, here's the latest results from the Gurus of Gold crew including this prognosticator. And, yes, "Boyhood" is going to get nominated. I just don't believe it's in the top five (not yet anyway).
Sept. 25, 2014
1. “Interstellar”
Anyone who thinks this is a fanboy ranking is seriously naive, but enjoy being smug now. You'll see.
2. “The Imitation Game”
Steady now. Let everyone else have their moment. Then get ready to pounce in November.
3. “Birdman”
Expect the buzz to return after it closes NYFF in a few weeks.
4. “Unbroken”
Ms. Jolie is going to be busy on other projects during most of the season. That's a big hurdle for Universal to jump considering this is one picture where she needs to pound the pavement like her husband Mr. Pitt did for “World War Z” (and we're just talking box office here).
5. “The Theory of Everything”
How can Focus Features turn it into a contender that could actually win it all? Ponder.
6. “Boyhood”
Box office is finally slowing down. Looks like it won't hit $30 million domestic in this “first run” (expect a re-release in January when nominations are announced).
7. “Gone Girl”
Feels like it's in. Sounds like it's in. We'll have a better idea this weekend.
8. “Inherent Vice”
Waiting for the press conference where Joaquin Phoenix tries to avoid questions about “Doctor Strange” in only the bizarre way he can. (Marvel, do you really know what you're getting into here?)
9. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
If you think Scott Rudin is going to let this critical and box office gem be forgotten you just don't know Scott Rudin.
10. “Foxcatcher”
One of those players where the reaction from the first major Academy member screening will tell the tale.
Outside looking in:
“American Sniper”
The great unknown, pt. 1
“Selma”
The great unknown, pt. 2
“Fury”
The buzz is getting bad people. Be concerned for Brad and the boys. Very concerned.
“Still Alice”
A late addition to NYFF would be ideal (although possibly not possible), but an AFI Film Fest gala is a must.
“Wild”
We're not saying the Best Actress field is getting crowded, but if Rosamund Pike becomes a lock for “Gone Girl,” Searchlight can't take a Reese Witherspoon nod for granted. Just sayin'.
“A Most Violent Year”
One story no one is talking about yet are potential double nominations for Jessica Chastain. Best Supporting Actress for “Interstellar” and Best Actress for “A Most Violent Year.”
“Big Eyes”
TWC would be smart to screen this one at AFI Fest if it has a real chance to crack the field.
“Into the Woods”
Am I the only one excited that this is the biggest thing Tracy Ullman's done in years?
Why do you have Inherent Vice in the top ten?
Probably for the same reason Kris still has Fury in the top ten. It’s a feeling in his gut. Not much more to go on just yet.
@Jonathan – Why not?
@Chris L. – He doesn’t have Fury in the top ten.
Yeah I do.
Sorry, I got confused. I assumed Chris L. was talking about this article. Which of course was written by Ellwood and not Tapley. My fault.
You’re not the only one who’s excited about Tracy Ullman in “Into the Woods.” And depending on how close the film will keep to the character in the show, it could be a great performance.
What are you hearing about Interstellar/Chastain? Does McConaughey have a shot?
First, I want to thank Greg for being such unstoppable Interstellar supporter. Xoxo
Second, please give us some details about actors chances and whether it’s taking Best Visual Effects. I guess Nolan’s finally in?
Angelina Jolie needs to “pound the pavement”. are you on crack, this is a movie, from all sources is fantastic frm a book read by millions of people. Yes, Angie needs to do some promotion for the film, and there is no doubt that she will. She is very committed to seeing that Louis’s story is seen by as many people as possible. And face it, people LOVE Angie, they may snark about her, but they are obsessed with both her and her husband, Brad Pitt, and any comment she makes about the film will be told a hundred times, and any interview she gives will get lots of exposure.
Really? There’s hardly a word on Unbroken yet. Source?
I don’t understand how you can be so sure Boyhood will be nominated.
I think it’s this year’s THE BUTLER, which was in your top 5 all season last year.
What does Boyhood have to do with The Butler?
Bringing The Butler into a discussion of Boyhood’s chances borders on downright non-sensical. Could you think of two movies more different in approach, not to say critical reception, than the two of them?
Boyhood had near universal acclaim (99% on rotten tomatoes) using words like groundbreaking and incredible, followed by some really solid box office for a film of its size and scope. I’m confused how you could not be sure its in the top ten.
Boyhood is too acclaimed and beloved to be ignored at this stage. The critics are definitely going to carry it along (I expect it to win numerous critics’ awards and top many ‘best of the year’ lists) and I think the Academy will follow suit. Winning is another story, and I don’t see it happening, but I think nominations are pretty secure.
There is an outside chance it will be nominated. But those numbers don’t mean nearly as much as you think. It’s the most overrated film in forever, but more importantly, it’s not Academy-friendly.
And by comparing it to The Butler, I only mean in terms of Greg’s sometimes wayward rankings. No other similarities, besides mediocrity.
Jonnybon, you obviously think Boyhood is mediocre; but don’t delude yourself into assuming that is a widely held opinion, especially by critics and the filmmaking community. It ain’t just Greg who has ranked Boyhood’s contention chances highly. Over at Gurus of Gold it’s currently ranked #1. It ranks highly all over Gold Derby too. I think you are letting your own opinion of the film cloud you from the response it is getting within the “Awards” community.
At this point, the “gurus” are too focused on the critics’ scores. Oscar is a completely different ballgame.
It’s not just critics’ scores informing the Gurus, it’s also box office (very good for a small indie) and general audience reaction, and academy screening reactions. And the Gurus are people who have access to talk to more academy types than most others. Tapley has written one or two well-reasoned articles why Boyhood went from a film he first thought wouldn’t contend to one that is very much a contender. The point being rather than close your eyes to the possibility of Boyhood being a contender because you don’t like it, open your eyes to the reasons why it may be – it is after all the question you ask at the top of this thread.
You’re the only pundit/reporter I’ve read that’s commented on bad buzz coming in for “Fury.” Can you (or anyone) expand on that a bit? Would definitely like to hear some more on that, as it’s been considered a top contender for months.
I never saw the film as a contender myself (at least based on the trailers), but it definitely looks intriguing. I’m curious as well to what kind of bad buzz it’s getting?
I’m curious as well. Could it be that it’s supposedly very grim?
Could be because as each fest passes Fury wasnt screened except for next month’s BFI.personally I dont really see it as a festival type of film. The world premiere will be in Washington DC. Then early screenings have apparently been pushed back as the film may not actually be ready yet, Ayer tweeted barely 2 weeks ago that they’re in the midst of the final mix.the possibility of an unpolished project just weeks before opening always triggers warning bells. It may be better all around if critics, pundits, etc follow Anne Thompson’s lead and not comment on anything until actually seen.that being said comments from early test screenings have been mainly positive
Why bad buzz for fury?
I thought that the test screening went well…
That’s what I’ve been reading too from early test screenings – intense, should be in the awards conversation, good acting all around often singling out Lerman and Pitt, etc. then again it might be quite grim as it does come across on paper. Should be Only 1-2 weeks before initial word based on actual screenings comes so lets see…
Could Interstellar be this year’s Gravity/Life of Pi/Hugo/Avatar?
You mean, the blockbuster going nowhere near taking BP? I, for one, believe that, yes.
@Mads No, Interstellar will finally go all the way. It is time for sci fi to win and Interstellar will be it. Even AMPAS will realize they’ll just embarrass themselves if they go for another forgettable Human Rights or Whatever Movie over this masterpiece that will impact the cinema.
“this masterpiece that will impact the cinema.”
Oh, so you’ve seen it? What did you like about it?
@M1 Gee, M1, it’s called faith. like religious faith. In Nolan We Trust. In Greg’s Inside Scoop We Trust. besides, Nolan movie can’t do less than destroy ISIS, cure Ebola and make the whole world a dancing Groot. It’s a no-brainer, duh!
Sometimes I almost feel embarrassed to be a Nolan fan when I read comments like these.
@Chris And I feel embarrassed to be a Nolan fan when I see that some Nolan fans can’t distinct between obvious spoofing of how non-Nolan fans perceive Nolan fans and real Nolan fans. if you really thought my post was serious stanning than maybe you should be Sandler fan, I dunno.
Either way, go Interstellar.
I just don’t understand how someone can be so high on Nolan when his last two films were so very, very underwhelming. Also, a 3 hour run time for Interstellar? We’ll see, but my expectations aren’t the highest right now.
Chris Nolan’s last two films are his best to date.
“maybe you should be Sandler fan”
How original.
“it’s called faith. like religious faith. In Nolan We Trust.”
This, however, gave me a good laugh. I always appreciate that.
Everything makes sense until 8, where things get kind of weird. Inherent Vice doesn’t seem like an Oscar play, or even like the type of not Oscar play Oscar voters would appreciate. Not when there’s more palatable choices.
and if Moonrise Kingdom couldn’t get in, how’s Budapest going to?