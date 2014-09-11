Contender Countdown: ‘Imitation Game’ gets the early love for best picture

TORONTO – If it's September, not only is it fall film festival time, but it's also time for the return of the Contender Countdown. Yes, your weekly snapshot of the Best Picture race is back and who knew 2014 might actually deliver another real race?
By this point last season, the showdown between “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity” was well under way. There were some films on the horizon that had a chance at joining the fray, but it never really came to pass. The 2015 season is markedly different. Venice, Telluride and Toronto have ended with only two major contenders having been vetted by pundits and audiences alike, “The Imitation Game” and “Birdman.” Neither is the frontrunner yet, although the former may jump into the lead fairly quickly.
Toronto's major honor, the People's Choice Award, will be announced on Sunday. Over the past six years three winners went on to win the Best Picture Oscar (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “The King's Speech” and “12 Years a Slave”). Two of the other winners (“Precious” and “Silver Linings Playbook”) earned nominations. The only truly divergent winner over this period was in 2011 when the Lebanese-French production “Where Do We Go Now?” took the prize. Based on the buzz around the festival's public screenings this year, “The Imitation Game,” “The Theory of Everything” and, possibly, “The Last 5 Years” may be the prime contenders. “Game” has to be the favorite and while the People's Choice honor won't register with Academy voters, the win would give The Weinstein Company a tremendous boost of confidence that the Benedict Cumberbatch drama could go all the way. That would be assuming there aren't any unknowns on the upcoming release slate, and – surprise – there are.
The big kahuna, Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar,” is an interesting player. On the one hand, sources outside of Paramount who have gotten an early look (some unofficially) have raved. Simply raved. That's the one reason you'll notice it's holding on to the top spot in this season's first countdown (and we know that can change quickly). The other potential consensus picture is Angelina Jolie's “Unbroken.” The late Louis Zamperini had an amazing life that screams “tearjerker epic.” Many also forget this one has has a Coen brothers screenplay as its backbone and co-writers Richard LaGravenese and William Nicholson are pretty damn talented, too. The question is whether its intentionally late arrival will be a strategic asset or give its competitors too much of a head start.
With all that in mind here's your countdown.
September 12, 2014
1. “Interstellar”
Too many people who have seen it outside the studio have said it's a masterpiece. Telling.
2. “The Imitation Game”
Tearjerker, pt. 1. Oh yeah, and people adore it.
3. “Birdman”
Has already survived an apparent backlash (that really never happened) and will take NY by storm. Wait until it plays LA.
4. “Unbroken”
Tearjerker, pt. 2.
5. “The Theory of Everything”
Tearjerker, pt. 3.
6. “Boyhood”
Will battle “Birdman” for the LAFCA, NYFCC and NSFC Best Picture of the year honors.
7. “Gone Girl”
Word is it's funnier than anyone expected, but how will that translate with Academy members? Less than two weeks before it screens for the press and audiences will know in three.
8. “Inherent Vice”
Before you dismiss, remember, it's a movie set in Los Angeles. And that cast.
9. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
We don't believe for a minute that producer Scott Rudin won't fight for this one to get its due.
10. “Foxcatcher”
Let's see how it plays with more of the branches before dismissing its Best Picture chances. Acting, screenplay and cinematography nods? Easy.
Outside looking in:
“American Sniper”
Clint back at the old corral for one more go at it. WB wouldn't play the limited Dec. game if they didn't think they had a real chance.
“Selma”
A major late entry that Paramount appears to have a tremendous amount of faith in. We're predicting an AFI Film Fest premiere. How about you?
“Fury”
Unless there is a last-minute NYFF sneak this might not be the awards picture we thought it would be.
“Wild”
People love Witherspoon and Dern. Searchlight has some work to do to get people to love the movie more. They've got a little under three months until it opens to make it happen.
“A Most Violent Year”
A bigger enigma than “Sniper.” Could A24 have its first real awards player on its hands? Curiouser and curiouser.
“Big Eyes”
Could this be Harvey's December surprise? Or is it more of a commercial play with little awards traction? Is Amy Adams a legitimate Best Actress player? So many questions. So many questions.
“Into the Woods”
Meryl. Johnny. Sondheim. If “Les Misérables” can make the cut with Russell Crowe singing, can't this? Maybe Rob Marshall will remind us he's the man who helmed “Chicago?”
The Contender Countdown will appear every Wednesday, except when it doesn't.
I’ve said it before and ill say it again. I cannot wait for Inherent Vice but like The Master expect divisive responses and because of that low box office. PTA is simply not playing in the Oscar game anymore and frankly I think hes fine with that. Remember bonkers doesn’t spell Best Picture.
“Remember bonkers doesn’t spell Best Picture”
This. or Best Actor which is why I’m sceptical that Keaton could beat more conventional performances such as awkward science geniuses or MLK.
Supposedly, the buzz is that Inherent Vice is already getting divisive responses by the people who saw the film.
exactly Sara this will be The Master all over the again i.e. a selects few defending it with lots of baffled responses and little Oscar love if any.
Interstellar. Come on, man, what else has leaked out. McConaughey’s performance looks great at least in the trailers.
Go Interstellar! I really hope it is a masterpiece and that this time around, Oscar bloggers, who pretty much decide every race, rally behind it 100%. No more “yeah, it’s a masterpiece BUT importance should trump artistic merit so lets back up Imitation Game (AMPAS must atone for Brokeback and Turning needs apology and rehab!) or Selma (12YS win didn’t prevent Ferguson although we claimed it would do that and cure Ebola, but Selma totally will)”
What will be this year’s The Counselor in terms of commentators complaining loudly that it should be considered a contender even though you guys don’t list it only for those same commentators to go silent when the film comes out to mixed to bad reviews?
Exodus: Gods and Kings has got to be the early favorite right?
That’s a good guess. Would also suggest Big Eyes– Harvey knows better than to put a bonafide contender out in December (see last year, where he frontloaded). I’m so sick of hearing about both it and Exodus on… ahem… *certain* sites.
Also, American Sniper, which I bet is this year’s Lone Survivor, or A Most Violent Year.
“Harvey knows better than to put a bonafide contender out in December”
…Django Unchained.
Is there any particular reason why Selma isn’t higher? More than any of the films we’ve seen so far (save maybe Boyhood) it feels like, at least on paper, the kind of movie that could actually win.
Although just now realized that Selma hasn’t been seen so far, so maybe I could have worded that differently. I just mean of what we know of the films in the running, Selma seems like it’s more “Best Picture winner” material than, say, The Imitation Game or The Theory of Everything.
If Selma wasn’t being directed by somebody like Ava DuVernay I’d probably say you were jumping the gun. However, I firmly believe this will be a great film.
Cause it hasn’t been seen at all, unlike TIF&TOE (festivals) and Interstellar (ultra secret screenings or whatever). It’s easier to project a potential for awards when you hear some word (Interstellar) or actually see a movie and reactions to it (TIG, TOE, Birdman, Boyhood, Foxcatcher).
“…
Too many people who have seen it outside the studio have said it’s a masterpiece. Telling.”
The Nolan fanboys always say his films are masterpieces. The problem is that AMPAS is not a place with a lot of Nolan fanboys.
This isn’t ComicCon. These are actual insiders in the industry.
So you know, 5 of Nolan’s movies (Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Memento and Inception) have all been nominated for at least an Oscar. Dark Knight and Inception both landed 8 nominations. I’d say the Academy recognizes his great vision more often than not.
Yes they do but as Kane pointed out this wasn’t Comic Con reaction.
that said, Nolan’s filmography is stronger than that of many director nominees and winners.
When will “Oscar Contenders 2015” come out?
I’m reserving all judgement until I see American Sniper. Predicting a massive splash for the film in many categories, as well as a Best Actor nomination for Bradley Cooper, at the very least. Also expecting Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance in Nightcrawler to be worthy of a nomination as well.
When will the Oscar Conten?ders Guide come out
I’m no so sure. I saw IMITATION GAME at a packed industry screening in Toronto. It is not at all a bad film, but struck me as decidedly overcooked (i.e., overdirected, overscored, overacted, etc.). And there was no applause whatsoever — which was something of a surprise after hearing that the public “red-carpet” showing ended in a thunderous ovation. Were a thousand screaming schoolgirls at the latter the difference?
I don’t know about schoolgirls but if you are talking about TIFF screening those were women age 20 – 45 who like carbs to put it politely. I know it sounds like a cliché that fangirls of Cumberbatch, Twilight, Hiddleston and 50 Shades of Grey are all on a heavy side but it’s true. I was trying to walk through that section of the street and it was impossible without detouring behind billboards.
It’s odd that this one has become an Oscar frontrunner without any critical raves. As far as I can tell, it’s basically a frontrunner because it’s bait and it’s a Weinstein film. Neither of the two appeal to me, but Theory of Everything appears to be better received.
Suzanne
“It’s odd that this one has become an Oscar frontrunner without any critical raves…it’s basically a frontrunner because it’s bait and it’s a Weinstein film. ”
Unfortunately, a bait and a Harvey flick is often more than enough. Moreover, TIG-like movies play like gangbusters with AMPAS (King’s Speech, ABM), so raves or no raves, TIG will play very well with them because their taste leans towards such movies and they are in AMPAS comfort zone (were awarded before and repeatedly so) . TIFF’s People Choice is almost a done deal and that award, more often than not, reflects AMPAS sensibilities.
On top of being “Emotional Button Pusher” TIG can also play “important” card as in “it’s important to tell Turing story and right the wrong.” It’s a powerful combo so no wonder Oscar predictors put it in front-runner zone even if they aren’t impressed by it themselves.
Finally, it’s easier to develop buzz from September onwards than from December. We saw quite a few movies and actors shooting down their chances because their December releases weren’t ready for the Guilds screenings, etc. So TIG pretty much checks all boxes on Best Picture Win 101: Harvey + biopic bait + Emotional Button Pusher + Important + Festival Buzz Building Since September. Zzzzzzzzz.
I was at the premiere – which was attended by plenty of press and industry people – and the standing ovation lasted for two to three minutes. And while there were more young women my age than at most other screenings, the greater majority of of the audience was still 35+ in terms of age, with about a 55/45 female-to-male- ratio.
@Fishnet – rude, unkind, and untrue
So here and Indiewire both currently have Interstellar at the top spot for their Best Picture predictions. Interesting.
Aside from that, I really can’t wait to see Foxcatcher and especially Birdman. Michael Keaton has been underrated for a long time, and I’m glad to see him in a role worthy of his talents.
“So here and Indiewire both currently have Interstellar at the top spot for their Best Picture predictions. Interesting.”
Makes sense. Very strong advance word, goodwill from Gravity (first sci fi/space movie to come this close to winning so maybe AMPAS are opening up to this genre), obviously very emotional (from trailers), guaranteed big boxoffice (tracking is already impressive), Nolan is considered due for nomination.
There’s already box office tracking for a film that is a couple of months away from being released?
@Chris138 Yep, they measured awareness/interest and it was impressive. I don’t know if Hitfix allows posting links but Boxoffice.com Forums Interstellar thread on page 375 posted the breakdown.
Obviously at this stage the list of contenders looks long and formidable.
Still I hope Linklater and Anderson can still capture well-deserved and much overdue Director and Picture noms for their arguably career-best (and wonderfully unique) movies “Grand Hotel Budapest” and “Boyhood”.
Also hope Ralph Fiennes doesn’t get forgotten for Actor, although I understand the list of strong contenders in that slot is ridiculously long. But Fiennes is just so very good as Gustave H…
And Arquette and Hawke for supporting – I feel more confident that will happen.
First official reaction of INHERENT VICE (in spanish; last paragraph)
“Hands down the best movie of the year (…) a monument”
Rob Marshall reminds us he’s the man who directed Chicago in every movie he makes…