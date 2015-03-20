Contest: We want to send fan artists to a ‘Terminator: Genisys’ premiere!

Are you excited for “Terminator Genisys” and have a penchant for amazing art?

Well then, have we got a sweet deal for you. HitFix Harpy is teaming up with Skydance Productions to send two lucky fans to a “Terminator Genisys” premiere event.

Keep reading to find out how!

Image Credit: Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures

Skydance Productions is giving interested artists the opportunity to have their “Terminator Genisys” fan art seen by thousands of people.

For the past month, talented artists have been tweeting and emailing us their “Terminator Genisys” Fan Art submissions using the hashtag #TerminatorFanArt.

We published all the approved submissions using the official HitFix Twitter account, where fans voted using the power of the ‘Fav” button.

At the end of the first voting period, 10 finalists were announced and a second round is now under way to determine the winner. The second round of voting will last until May 1, 2015. At that time, 1 Grand Prize Winner will be declared.

The Grand Prize Winner will get to travel to a “Terminator Genisys” premiere event and have their fan art submission signed by talent. 4 runners-up will also have their fan art submissions signed by “Terminator Genisys” talent.

To sweeten the pot, 1 person who voted on the “Terminator Genisys” submissions via the official HitFix Twitter account will be randomly selected to also travel to a “Terminator Genisys” premiere event!

And here are the winners!

GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Augustine Barron

VOTER GRAND PRIZE: Scott Boyer

RUNNERS-UP: Randy Jennings, Chloe Tattershall, Joshua Paul Viola, Siobhain Perez

Thank you to everyone who participated, either through submissions or voting! Be sure to check out all the amazing official fan art entries will are embedded at the bottom of this post!

Click here for all the official rules and regulations.

And be sure to follow Skydance on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

