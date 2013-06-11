Cool Kickstarter: ‘Rodents of an Unusual Size’ will be the best documentary about giant rats ever

Contrary to what you might assume, “nutria” isn’t a brand of probiotic yogurt or an artificial sweetener. The term actually describes a species of giant semi-aquatic rodents (that’s a more palatable way of saying “bigass rats who can fucking swim”) that have been destroying the Louisiana bayou for decades. These fellas are kind of adorable with their silly buck-teeth, but are also incredibly invasive and detrimental to the region. A team of documentary filmmakers have launched a Kickstarter to fund a film about the critters and the Louisiana folk who are learning to deal with them in us usual ways.

The film will be called “Rodents of an Unusual Size,”and the producers have already reached their first funding goal of $20,000. They’re now looking for more money to do cool stuff like film in Louisiana during hurricane season and showcase nutria-fur fashion shows.

I am already dying to see this movie, so here’s hoping it reaches its new goal.