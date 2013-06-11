Cool Kickstarter: ‘Rodents of an Unusual Size’ will be the best documentary about giant rats ever

#Kickstarter
06.11.13 5 years ago

Contrary to what you might assume, “nutria” isn’t a brand of probiotic yogurt or an artificial sweetener. The term actually describes a species of giant semi-aquatic rodents (that’s a more palatable way of saying “bigass rats who can fucking swim”) that have been destroying the Louisiana bayou for decades. These fellas are kind of adorable with their silly buck-teeth, but are also incredibly invasive and detrimental to the region. A team of documentary filmmakers have launched a Kickstarter to fund a film about the critters and the Louisiana folk who are learning to deal with them in us usual ways.

The film will be called “Rodents of an Unusual Size,”and the producers have already reached their first funding goal of $20,000. They’re now looking for more money to do cool stuff like film in Louisiana during hurricane season and showcase nutria-fur fashion shows.

I am already dying to see this movie, so here’s hoping it reaches its new goal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kickstarter
TAGSkickstarternutriaRodents of an Unusual Size

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP