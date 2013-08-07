Cory Monteith film ‘All the Wrong Reasons’ to debut at Toronto Film Festival

08.07.13 5 years ago

One of the last projects Cory Monteith completed before his tragic death, “All the Wrong Reasons,” will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

“Reasons” is an ensemble drama in which four people who work in or around a convenience store attempt to cope with recent trauma. Monteith plays James Asher, the store’s manager of a store, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The film also stars Karine Vanasse, Kevin Zegers, Denis Theriault, and Emily Hampshire. Gia Milani directed. It wil be unveiled as part of the festival’s Candadian lineup. 

Monteith, best known for his long-running role on FOX’s “Glee,” passed away July 13 in Vancouver.

The third episode “Glee’s” upcoming fifth season will be pay tribute to Monteith, and revolve around the passing of his character, Finn Hudson.

The annual 38th Toronto International Film Festival takes place September 5 – 15.

Around The Web

TAGSAll the Wrong ReasonsCORY MONTEITHGleeTIFFToronto Film Festival 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP