Cory Monteith film ‘All the Wrong Reasons’ to debut at Toronto Film Festival

One of the last projects Cory Monteith completed before his tragic death, “All the Wrong Reasons,” will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

“Reasons” is an ensemble drama in which four people who work in or around a convenience store attempt to cope with recent trauma. Monteith plays James Asher, the store’s manager of a store, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film also stars Karine Vanasse, Kevin Zegers, Denis Theriault, and Emily Hampshire. Gia Milani directed. It wil be unveiled as part of the festival’s Candadian lineup.

Monteith, best known for his long-running role on FOX’s “Glee,” passed away July 13 in Vancouver.

The third episode “Glee’s” upcoming fifth season will be pay tribute to Monteith, and revolve around the passing of his character, Finn Hudson.

The annual 38th Toronto International Film Festival takes place September 5 – 15.