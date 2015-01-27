Cosplay Spotlight – Anastasia by Phadme

Cosplay is the art of dressing up as one of your favorite fictional characters. It can be as simple or as complex as you want to make it. But some cosplayers go above and beyond! Every Tuesday, we feature one of these dedicated hobbyists, along with some information about their chosen cosplay. This week in the spotlight is Phadme with her fantastic yellow ballgown from “Anastasia.”

Photo By: Takusi Photography

What's your name?

Hello! My real name is Barbara, but my nickname is Phadme.

What made you want to cosplay as this?

“Anastasia” is one of my favorite childhood movies. Today, I still watch it and get excited singing its songs. I always wanted to go as Anastasia; she is a very strong character. My favorite song is 'Once Upon A December', where she imagines her father dancing along with her in the abandoned ballroom. No doubt, it's my favorite scene from the movie, and I love her dress.

How long did it take to create the costume?

The Anastasia dress is not extremely complicated, and it only took me a week. The most time consuming parts were the ribbons at the head and waist.

How much did it cost?

Fortunately, I had a lot of yellow cloth that I had bought cheap for a dress of Belle from the movie “Beauty and the Beast.” The blue part was a satin scrap that I already had. Luckily for me, it was enough for both ribbons. The red curly wig, I bought it on ebay for $15 bucks.

Do you have favorite comic-con memory from this cosplay?

I was surprised to discover that many people were a fan of the movie “Anastasia,” and that made me really happy. Not being a Disney movie, I thought that very few people would know about it. One of my favorite moments was meeting the two magnificent cosplayers responsible for the night photoshoot at the convention. Takusi Photography brought magic to the final photo outcome. I love them!

Photo By: Takusi Photography

You can follow Phadme at DeviantArt, Twitter, Facebook, and Tumblr to keep up with all her future cosplay!

