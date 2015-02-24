Cosplay Spotlight – Halo’s Cortana by Nadya Sonika

02.24.15

Cosplay is the art of dressing up as one of your favorite fictional characters. It can be as simple or as complex as you want to make it. But some cosplayers go above and beyond! Every Tuesday, we feature one of these dedicated hobbyists, along with some information about their chosen cosplay. This week the spotlight is on Nadya Sonika and her insanely detailed Cortana cosplay.

Photo Credit: Nadya Sonika

What's your name? 

Nadya Anton

What made you want to cosplay as this? 

Halo is a special game for me. It was my first online game, where I could actually play with people that I didn”t know!

How long did it take to create the costume?

It took the artist, Lymari Millot, 5 hours to paint the whole thing. On top of that there was another hour for face makeup and styling.

How much did it cost? 

$200 for the body paint, wig and contact lenses.

Do you have favorite comic-con memory from this cosplay? 

I haven”t use this in public since it”s just body paint!

If you know someone who should be featured in our Cosplay Spotlight, email your nominee to harpy@hitfix.com!

