Could a ‘Game of Thrones’ movie be in the cards? George R.R. Martin says yes

(CBR) The showrunners of “Game of Thrones” have said they know how George R.R. Martin”s fantasy epic ends and when they”d like to wrap up the hit HBO adaptation, but they never indicated where. As it turns out, the big screen has been discussed.

“It all depends on how long the main series runs,” the author told The Hollywood Reporter following the New York City premiere of Season 4. “Do we run for seven years? Do we run for eight? Do we run for 10? The books get bigger and bigger [in scope]. It might need a feature to tie things up, something with a feature budget, like $100 million for two hours. Those dragons get real big, you know.”

There”s also the possibility of movie based on his “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” a series of three novellas set in Westeros about nine decades before the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” on which “Game of Thrones” is based.

“Game of Thrones” returns Sunday, April 6 on HBO.