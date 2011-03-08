Could Angelina Jolie return in GK Films’ new ‘Tomb Raider’?

The last time video game icon Lara Croft graced the silver screen was in 2003’s disappointing “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.” If producer Graham King has his way, the franchise will return to life in 2013.

According to a release from GK Films, the independent production company has acquired the big screen rights to “Tomb Raider” from interactive entertainment company, Square Enix Ltd. Crystal Dynamics, a subsidiary of Square Enix, is planing a new game for Lara Croft based on the origins of the globetrotting adventurer.

“We are very excited to be rebooting what is already a hugely successful film franchise and continuing the ‘Tomb Raider’ phenomenon,” said King.

The announcement also says King and co-producer Tim Headington will “create daring new adventures for the young and dynamic Lara Croft.”

Well, how young does she have to be?

The odd coincidence in GK Films’ news is King’s relationship with Angelina Jolie, who starred in the first two “Tomb Raider” films released by Paramount Pictures which grossed $432 million worldwide. Jolie recently appeared in King’s hit “The Tourist” and has never closed the door at returning to a character she took quite seriously even if her “Lara Croft” directors didn’t. If the new picture is an origin story, would it be that out of the box to see Jolie, still kicking ass at a hardly ancient 35, making a cameo? And since Jolie has been playing a variation of Croft in every action film she’s made since, wouldn’t one more go around be appropriate?

Considering GK Films has neither a writer or director on board yet, there’s more than enough time to work the box office superstar into the game. Never say never.

Would you rather see a “Tomb Raider” film with Angelina Jolie or with another actress in the role? Share your thoughts below.