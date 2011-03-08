Could Angelina Jolie return in GK Films’ new ‘Tomb Raider’?

The last time video game icon Lara Croft graced the silver screen was in 2003’s disappointing “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.” If producer Graham King has his way, the franchise will return to life in 2013.
According to a release from GK Films, the independent production company has acquired the big screen rights to “Tomb Raider” from interactive entertainment company, Square Enix Ltd. Crystal Dynamics, a subsidiary of Square Enix, is planing a new game for Lara Croft based on the origins of the globetrotting adventurer.
“We are very excited to be rebooting what is already a hugely successful film franchise and continuing the ‘Tomb Raider’ phenomenon,” said King.
The announcement also says King and co-producer Tim Headington will “create daring new adventures for the young and dynamic Lara Croft.”
Well, how young does she have to be?
The odd coincidence in GK Films’ news is King’s relationship with Angelina Jolie, who starred in the first two “Tomb Raider” films released by Paramount Pictures which grossed $432 million worldwide. Jolie recently appeared in King’s hit “The Tourist” and has never closed the door at returning to a character she took quite seriously even if her “Lara Croft” directors didn’t. If the new picture is an origin story, would it be that out of the box to see Jolie, still kicking ass at a hardly ancient 35, making a cameo? And since Jolie has been playing a variation of Croft in every action film she’s made since, wouldn’t one more go around be appropriate?
Considering GK Films has neither a writer or director on board yet, there’s more than enough time to work the box office superstar into the game. Never say never.
I would love to see Angelina as Lara Croft again. This kind of kick ass roles are her thing. She maay be a little old for the rol but I donÂ´t see anyone else doing it. Megan Fox would be beautiful but simply canÂ´t act.
I doubt they’d go with Jolie again simply because the other two didn’t fair that well & they would want a clean break. I felt that the character was flawed in the other two, in that she had NO flaws. The best action characters seem to be the ones that clearly struggle to stay ahead of whatever obstacles their challenged with. Jolie’s Lara Croft did everything with such ease that there was absolutely nothing at stake… no risk at all. The massive CGI over practical stunts didn’t help things either. Give me Indiana Jones in a bare-knuckle fight with a Nazi over Jolie & her “practice robot”(!!!) anyday.
didnt’ fare well? they made over $424 million.
Plus who is better at tis type of role than Jolie? they may choose to go in adifferent direction, or she may not want to do it, but the best bet for a good movie is to have her in it.
I agree with you on that. In the movies they gave Lara Croft a love interest but in the games she never had one. Lara Croft having a love interest would have made the character look weak and not as strong as we all know her today as. Nexts to that CGI robot & shadow monsters were stupid. If they were going to use CGI in the movies to make it look good than why make the whole CGI animated. Angelina did her voice over works in Beowolf even though the story accurate it was still good. Personally I don’t think Angelina Jolie is too old to play the role of Lara Croft. Saying that she is too old to play that role is BS because if look back at and see the game you would realize that Lara Croft is depicited as a 35 year old woman. Also alot of people blame her for the downfall of the two movies but it wasn’t her fault it was the directors’s fault. Angelina put her heart & soul into those movies but how good can a good actress make movie look good? The biggest downfalls for the two movies was poor directorship. In both movies there was two different directors it seems that Holly Wood can’t makeup their minds on who should direct the movies.
King is also financing Angelina’s directiorial debut (the Bosnian drama) so he relationship is even stronger and more interesting in the context of GK Films picking rights to Tomb Raider
LARA CROFT= ANGELINA JOLIE!!!
They should make the next Tomb Raider movies a CGI movie. Like they did with the Resident Evil: Degeneration movie. There is a lot they do with CGI compare to live-actions motion pictures. For starters actors & actresses don’t have to risk their lives or safety to play in the movie. No matter how old she is Angelina can still repraise her role as Lara Croft but as a voice-over actress instead of a live-action one.
I think that Angelina Jolie is the only one who can play Lara Croft, not Megan Fox, not Olivia Wilde, just Angelina!