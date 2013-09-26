Could ‘Short Term 12’ crack the Best Original Song race?

We say this on an almost annual basis, it seems, but the Best Original Song race is looking particularly lean this year — so lean, in fact, that I can scarcely think of any possibilities, strong or otherwise, from the year’s releases so far. (I know Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful,” from “The Great Gatsby,” has a lot of advocates out there, but it seems the song won’t be eligible.) But one interesting possibility, and one the film’s publicists seem willing to push, comes from recent indie favorite “Short Term 12.”
Destin Daniel Cretton’s intimate drama, set in a shelter for troubled teenagers, has been one of the critical darlings of the summer. I’m not quite as breathless as some of my colleagues about the film — it’s tender and affecting, but also cautious, tethered to its familiarly beige indie aesthetic — but it’s a promising showcase for pretty much everyone involved. Awards-wise, most of the talk has centered on Brie Larson’s excellent performance as a care worker with her own demons to confront; an Oscar nomination is a tough target, but she’s a cinch for an Independent Spirit nod, at least.
Leading lady aside, the most individual praise has been heaped upon 22-year-old Keith Stanfield, a relative newcomer whose performance as Larson’s most haunted, volatile young charge provides the film with its most electrifying moments. Chief among those is a scene wherein the kid delivers a 90-second freestyle rap that articulates much of the pain and emotionally scarring abuse that has led him to this point; titled “So You Know What It’s Like,” the expletive-filled track was written by Stanfield himself with Cretton, and is wholly original and integral to the film.
I suppose some in the Academy’s music branch may struggle to see the brief, minimally arranged interlude as a fully-fledged song — even if they have embraced hip-hop music in the past, with wins for Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” in 2002, and Three 6 Mafia’s “Hard Out Her For a Pimp” in 2005. Still, if you’re looking for an original composition, performed within the framework of the film and with strong narrative significance — usually pluses with this voting group — you’d be hard pressed to find many better examples from 2013 so far. Is this one she should be looking out for? Check out the clip below and tell us what you think.
Hey guy
Like I told your buddy tapley not only is Brie Larson a serious contender she will get nominated as for best original song absolutely Keith Stanfield deserves a nomination yeah it has a lot of swears but it will get nominated mark my words ‘short term 12’ will get 3 Oscar nominations Larson for best actress, Stanfield for best original song, and a shocking best pic nomination
I…love…you, Sir…
Larson will get nominated for best actress, stainfield for best original song, and a best pic nomination to remember when it happens you heard it from me first
Not a chance in hell for best picture or best actress. It’s best hope is in this category.
uh no. terrible.
What about Fantasia’s “In the Middle of the Night” from “The Butler”…it’s an original song, that shows up during a striking, dramatic point in the film…I suppose someone will have to champion it, but I’d like to see it get some praise.
Please! This is the best part of the movie and it would be great. Stanfield was fantastic. Larson was, too, she’s on my list thus far, anyhow.
In short (no pun intended), No. There’s barely any music, it’s R-rated, and it’s only a minute long.
While there seem to be few contenders this year, I feel that way every year, only to find out in December that there’s a list of 50-ish eligible songs.
… no. Its a good scene in the film, but independent of context this just isn’t very good. The people in that branch often claim that they’re taking a song’s context into account, but… they’re lying. They do want songs that actually sound good and I don’t know that there’s any precedent for unproduced song fragments getting nominated.
Whatever, predicting what will be nominated in this category is a fool’s errand anyway. The nominees are always one high profile song destined to win and a bunch of random boring crap that no one sees coming.
Please!!!!!! This will be nominated for best original song Brie Larson will be nominated for best actress all of you who don’t think she has a chance are full of it she’s a serious contender the movie is a dark horse for a best pic nomination
I don’t know how this movie came and went as quietly as it did. It’s the only one I’ve seen so far this year apart from Place Beyond the Pines that got me so emotionally invested in it’s characters. I’m so happy to see articles like this bringing the film and this song into the conversation because honestly I doubt any other song will top this one for me. *end gushing session*
Can anyone explain WHY the Lana Del Rey song isn’t going to be eligible? People keep mentioning that it won’t be eligible, but never actually saying why. Was it written for a Del Rey album?