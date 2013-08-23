Countdown to MTV’s Video Music Awards: Video of the Year: Timberlake vs. Thicke

#Justin Timberlake #Robin Thicke #Lady Gaga #Taylor Swift
08.23.13 5 years ago

As MTV”s 2013 Video Music Awards approach, we”ll countdown to the Aug. 25 ceremony, which airs live at 9 p.m. ET from Brooklyn”s Barclays Center.

Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with six each, closely followed by Bruno Mars, Pink, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Among the artists performing on the show are Lady Gaga, who will open the awards; Timberlake (with a rumored ‘N Sync reunion), Mars, and Cyrus.

We”ll look at a different category each day leading up to Aug. 25. Later this weekend, we’ll list all our predictions, with some additions, in a video gallery.  Plus, look for full coverage of the VMAs, including live blogging, commentary, fashion best and worsts, and more on Sunday.
 

Video of the Year 
Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”
 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, “Thrift Shop”
 Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”
 Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”
 Taylor Swift, “I Knew You Were Trouble”

This is a race between “Blurred Lines” and “Mirrors.” “Mirrors” is the more artistic statement, although some may find the second half of Timberlake”s video a little pretentious. Some folks may also find “Blurred Lines” creepy, but not enough to keep it from winning here. One question: why isn”t Miley Cyrus” “We Can”t Stop” in this category?

Who Should Win: Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”
Who Will Win: Robin Thicke, Blurred Lines”
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Robin Thicke#Lady Gaga#Taylor Swift
TAGSBRUNO MARSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKELADY GAGAMacklemore and Ryan LewisMTV VMAs 2013ROBIN THICKETAYLOR SWIFTVIDEO OF THE YEAR

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP