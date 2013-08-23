Countdown to MTV’s Video Music Awards: Video of the Year: Timberlake vs. Thicke

As MTV”s 2013 Video Music Awards approach, we”ll countdown to the Aug. 25 ceremony, which airs live at 9 p.m. ET from Brooklyn”s Barclays Center.

Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with six each, closely followed by Bruno Mars, Pink, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Among the artists performing on the show are Lady Gaga, who will open the awards; Timberlake (with a rumored ‘N Sync reunion), Mars, and Cyrus.

We”ll look at a different category each day leading up to Aug. 25. Later this weekend, we’ll list all our predictions, with some additions, in a video gallery. Plus, look for full coverage of the VMAs, including live blogging, commentary, fashion best and worsts, and more on Sunday.



Video of the Year

Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, “Thrift Shop”

Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”

Taylor Swift, “I Knew You Were Trouble”

This is a race between “Blurred Lines” and “Mirrors.” “Mirrors” is the more artistic statement, although some may find the second half of Timberlake”s video a little pretentious. Some folks may also find “Blurred Lines” creepy, but not enough to keep it from winning here. One question: why isn”t Miley Cyrus” “We Can”t Stop” in this category?

Who Should Win: Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Who Will Win: Robin Thicke, Blurred Lines”

