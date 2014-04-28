Craig Ferguson announces he’s leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

Boy oh boy. So many other shoes keep dropping you'd think the world of late television was an octopus.
The month of April began with David Letterman's announcement that he was retiring from CBS' “Late Show” in 2015.
It took exactly a week for CBS to announce that Stephen Colbert would be coming cover from Comedy Central to take over “The Late Show.”
And now, the month of April will end with CBS making a clean late-night sweep.
On Monday (April 28) afternoon, Craig Ferguson announced that he will step down as host of “The Late Late Show” at the end of December.
“CBS and I are not getting divorced, we are ‘consciously uncoupling,” but we will still spend holidays together and share custody of the fake horse and robot skeleton, both of whom we love very much,” Ferguson says in the official announcement, paying loving homage to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.
The news broke as part of the afternoon taping of Ferguson's show, which will be broadcast from 12:37-1:37 a.m. ET/PT.
“During his 10 years as host, Craig has elevated CBS to new creative and competitive heights at 12:30. He infused the broadcast with tremendous energy, unique comedy, insightful interviews and some of the most heartfelt monologues seen on television,” blurbs CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler. “Craig”s versatile talents as a writer, producer, actor and comedian speak to his great days ahead. While we”ll miss Craig and can't thank him enough for his contributions to both the show and the Network, we respect his decision to move on, and we look forward to celebrating his final broadcasts during the next eight months.”
Ferguson took over as host of “The Late Late Show” in January 2005, following in the very differently shaped footsteps of Craig Kilborn and Tom Snyder. The show won a Peabody Award in 2009, while Ferguson was nominated for an Emmy in 2006.
The host's blurb specifically references robot skeleton sidekick Geoff Peterson and pantomime horse Secretariat, but as good as “The Late Late Show” has always been with absurdist humor, its run is just as likely to be remembered for more serious moments including Ferguson's tribute to his late father in 2006 and his celebration of his American citizenship in 2008.
Before transitioning to late-night, Ferguson was probably best known for his regular role on “The Drew Carey Show.” Ferguson will host the syndicated “Celebrity Name Game” starting this fall and will continue to develop TV projects through his Green Mountain West shingle.
And now… Let the speculation on Ferguson's successor begin! Actually, the speculation on Ferguson's successor began two weeks ago with cryptic tweets from Chelsea Handler, buzz that CBS quickly debunked at the time, but may now get to revisit.
Good times!
Will you miss Ferguson? And who do you think would make a good successor?
I’m glad Craig will get to pursue other endeavors and get out of the late-night game, but I have to admit I’ll miss him. I don’t often watch his show live because of timing, but I love finding his interviews on YouTube. He is without a doubt the best interviewing of all the late-night hosts, and that entertainment will be missed.
It should be Ferguson, not Colbert, replacing Letterman.
CBS had the best possible person and went in the wrong direction.
I’ve said this before, but as much as I love Craig, I don’t think his style would work at 11:30. His show works so well because nobody really cares what he’s doing so he can do what he wants- experimenting with the format, trying out sometimes completely unformed bits and dropping them when he gets tired of them, having freeform conversations with guests instead of rigidly plotted and rehearsed interviews, shamelessly flirting with female guests. There is way more expectation and pressure at 11:30. If he made the move, most of what is great about The Late Late Show under him would have to be dropped to conform to the standard format in order to chase ratings (for instance CBS would not be interested in replacing Paul Schaffer and the CBS Orchestra with Geoff Peterson the gay robot skeleton and Secretariat the pantomime horse). Honestly, I don’t think he would be interested in doing a more traditional style of late night show anyway.
Craig Kilborn is available. He’s hungry. In fact he would host for a ham sandwich.
That would be a waste of a perfectly good ham sandwich…..
I don’t watch much of the late night talk shows, but Ferguson is king and surely will be missed.
The show has a history of irreverence and controversy. This would be a good fit for Chelsea Handler.
I’ll miss him a lot. Good to have a bit of craziness before going to bed. If it was truly his decision I’ll respect it, but CBS wanted change, then they’re idiots. We don’t need every late night guy doing the exact same thing.
Who cares? He is absolutely horrible. And beyond unfunny.
Not good. He’s the only one who had interviews worth watching regardless of who the interviewee was. They felt relaxed and spontaneous.
I’ll miss not having him available every night.
With Colbert replacing Letterman, it seems likely that CBS will get another established comedian, but remember Craig was one of three guest hosts that CBS tried out. Michael Ian Black and D.L. Hughley were the other two and I think Adam Carrolla too. They should try that again. My suggestions would Chris Hardwick, Doug Benson, Sara Silverman and Ed Helms.
I’m gonna miss him a ton. He’s the only late night guy I watch on a consistent basis.
He’s easily the best interviewer on TV right now. Regardless of who the guest was, he could coax an interesting and entertaining interview out of them. And when he got a guest who was actually on his wavelength (think Kristen Bell, Michael Sheen, Mila Kunis) it was some of the funniest stuff on all of TV.
That’s just the comedy though. He had a fascinating episode where he just chatted with Stephen Fry w/o an audience, and his interview with Desmond Tutu rightfully got him that Peabody. Just a really intelligent, interesting guy…
Agreed on everything. And I love your screen name.
And there’s the announcement I’ve been dreading. He’s had a great run, but I’ll miss him, Geoff and Secretariat. I can’t imagine I’ll watch whoever replaces him.
While I’m happy that Craig Ferguson might be able to do something else after doing what is recognizable as a thankless late night gig, I’m dreading the time when all we have left are the milquetoast SNL-sponsored idiots. Craig manages to interview people and have conversations where you actually feel like you’re getting to know people, or they are discussing things that are interesting, not the same old sound bite, etc.
So who would be good in the spot he’s leaving? No idea. We need some diversity and someone equally smart, interesting, and capable. It’s very bad, this late night scenario that we are going to be facing soon. Letterman and Leno had some grace and gravitas to them. And even Craig Ferguson has that. I worry who they will get to fill in next. It’s not a good thing….
This is not a great day for America, but I wish only great days for Craig, Josh Robert Thompson and both halves of not a real f******* horse.
My husband and I will miss Craigy Ferg quite a bit. We love his comedic “anarchy”. He is the only late night host that constantly pokes fun at the “tired-format” that he’s supposed to be following. The back-and-forth quips between him and his robot-skeleton side-kick, Geoff Peterson, are some of the funniest things we’ve seen on TV recently. Josh Robert Thompson (Geoff P.) is so funny that we wish he could take over the show with Secretariat as his side-kick. I’m hoping that after the show ends, we may still see these two performers work together again. Craig Ferguson is a man of many talents and is clearly interested in more challenging things than his current gig. We wish him well but will miss him a great deal, indeed.
Now is the night time to sign the beautiful , talented, smart and a beautiful voice the wonderful Iesha Tyler .
I truly hope someone at the network with a brain will hire this beautiful women to take Ferguson’s place.
WE LOVE CRAIG FERGUSON!! Josh Thompson makes it even better. So sad to see them go!! Can’t be replaced!!