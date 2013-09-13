Creepy new ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ promos make their point

FX’s “American Horror Story” franchise continues this fall with “Coven,” and two new pieces of promotional art make the point that the miniseries will deal with voodoo, or possibly an acupuncture session gone horribly awry. 

Created by Ryan Murphy (“Glee”), the mini-series centers on a New Orleans witch coven and will take place in the mid-19th century and the modern day. 

These grisly images will have fans on pins and needles in anticipation for the show’s return.

Check out the first one here:

Ouch. 

And here’s a reverse angle of the same poor woman-turned-pin cushion:

And here’s the video version:

Like the hit series’ second incarnation “Asylum,” “Coven” features a mix of veterans and newcomers, including Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Taissa Farmiga.

“American Horror Story: Coven” premieres October 10 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on FX.

