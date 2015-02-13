‘Crimson Peak’ trailer knows what women want – decadent creepiness and Tom Hiddleston

Goth is dead, long live goth! “Crimson Peak” is bringing back the heyday of “Bram Stoker”s Dracula.” A luscious color palette can be just as menacing as a blue filter. Sometimes more so, since audiences are unnerved by a pop of canary yellow when Color Theory is telling the hindbrain it should be slate grey.

And of course, what gothic tale would be complete without an enigma in a crushed velvet waistcoat? Tom Hiddleston is a man of many talents. One of the his most appreciated ones is breathing life into dangerous, brooding men. His breakout role as Loki in “Thor” led to his turn as Adam in “Only Lovers Left Alive,” and now the mysterious Sir Thomas Sharpe in Guillermo del Toro”s “Crimson Peak.”

Based on the trailer above, Victorian ladies aren”t the only ones who will be getting the vapors.

I mean, is del Toro trying to kill us? It kind of feels like it.

If you”ll be in your bunk, I won”t judge.

Nee more about this visually delightful ode to Victorian Gothic design? HitFix spoke to Guillermo del Toro on set about his vision.

“Crimson Peak” sweeps into theaters October 2015.