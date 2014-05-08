Cringe-Worthy Family Feud Fail Will Give You Second Hand Embarrassment

05.08.14 5 Comments

Anna Sass only needed 18 points to win her family $20,000. Of all the times to freeze up, doing so in the final round of a nationally televised game show is one of the worst. In fact, I'm almost certain at least one level of hell is to disappoint your family with a single mistake and have it replayed on a loop for everyone in the world to see…forever. Even Steve Harvey knew what was happening. That is the face usually reserved for a doctor about to utter the phrase 'we have some bad news.'

