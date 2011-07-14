Critically lambasted 83rd Annual Academy Awards lands 10 Emmy nominations

Ah, aren’t friends grand? After receiving some of the most critical and harsh reviews for an Oscar telecast since the infamous 1989 “Rob Lowe and Snow White” Academy Awards (61st for those playing at home), it’s now time to see how the big show fared in Emmy nominations. As the grand daddy of awards shows, the Oscars usually always finds itself with a slew of nods – some deserved, some not.

Outstanding Special Class Programs (best award show basically)

Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie

Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special (Don Mischer)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety, Music, Or Comedy Special

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Art Direction for Variety, Music or Nonfiction Programming

Outstanding Short-Form Picture Editing

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media (Oscar Digital Experience on ABC.com)

Now, to be frank, 10 nods sort of an outrageous number for this telecast. There were 12 nominations for the 2010 show, 10 for the critically acclaimed 2009 show, nine nods for the 2008 edition and nine nods in 2007. No one would argue the 2007, 2008 and 2009 shows weren’t better, but somehow last year’s misfire equaled or surpassed them.

While it’s somewhat shocking it landed a special class nod considering the only other nominees were the Tonys, Grammys and Golden Globes (um, really?) it appears that category is now a given. The diss for Oscar from its TV counterpart is a lack of writing and hosting nominations. Even when people don’t think the show is that funny (such as the year before with Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin), the show is usually assured at least a writing nod. Not this year. And while it’s not a given, many hosts have found themselves getting Emmy recognition including Steve Martin (2001), Jon Stewart, Ellen DeGeneres and of course, Billy Crystal. Anne Hathaway and James Franco join fine company, however, as Hugh Jackman, Chris Rock, Alec Baldwin and David Letterman didn’t land nods either.

The directing nod for Don Mischer isn’t a shock either, even if the show seemed messy at times. Highly respected among his peers, Mischer has won 13 Emmy Awards and produced the 2009 and 2010 Emmy telecasts. Of course, he also co-produced the 83rd Academy Awards, but it appears reputation won out over the results this time around. Personally, we’re rooting for the Grammy Awards to take home this year’s major trophies. How about you?

The 63rd Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 18.