CulturePop No. 37 – Maureen Judge, director of ‘Living Dolls’

and 02.13.14 4 years ago

Another week, another awesome guest. This time around, Melinda and I got a chance to talk to Maureen Judge, the director of “Living Dolls.” To say it’s a documentary about doll collectors is too limiting. We meet a man who collects sex dolls a la “Lars and the Real Girl,” a woman who is driving her family into bankruptcy with her compulsive collecting, a gay man who idolizes Barbie, and an artist who “mutilates” old Barbies in the name of art. These aren’t people you’d likely meet in a room together. We talked to Judge about how she found these quirky characters, what she learned — and we got a few of her Oscar picks, too.

While I’m not posting a rundown for this podcast, I am posting a video clip from the documentary, which aired on Logo in the United States and is now on the festival circuit. Here’s a glimpse of male sex doll collectors getting together to share their passion for plastic. 

Around The Web

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP