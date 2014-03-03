CulturePop No. 39 – Billy Jr. and Shane of ‘Rods N’ Wheels,’ Oscars, ‘Bachelor’

Doing a podcast right after the Oscars may have been a little much for us, as we had technical difficulties and human difficulties and, after panning John Travolta for mispronouncing Idina Menzel's name, I managed to slur it myself (but hey, I didn't call her Adele Dazim or anything). Thankfully, we had Billy Jr. and Shane from “Rods N' Wheels” (season finale 9:00 p.m. ET tonight on Discovery) as our guests. Could not have asked for nicer (or more patient) guys to chat with us. If you don't already watch the show, Melinda explains why you really, really should at the 33 minute mark. These guys are fun — and shout out to Jay Leno, give them a call. They're waiting. We loved these guys, and we think you will, too. Here's the rundown (and, at the bottom, a clip from the show):

:45 Melinda didn't think Ellen was on her game at the Oscars

1:00 I was just happy there was no “I saw your boobs” stuff

1:30 What we think happened with John Travolta

2:25 It was the highest rated Oscars in years — here are our theories as to why

3:40 Lupita Nyong'o and Jennifer Lawrence's dropsy

5:00 Steve McQueen and John Ridley

6:40 The Oscars — what grade would we give it?

7:55 The big winner — that pizza chain, Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria

8:54 Andi and “The Bachelor”

10:54 Allegedly scripted. ALLEGEDLY.

14:00 Melinda does not love “Nashville Wives”

15:40 What Billy Jr. likes about the show — it's split between shopping and car rehab

16:55 Why having cameras on is difficult

17:55 Goats

19:30 His dream car

20:00 Arguing with his co-workers isn't fun, but they move on

21:30 You can't care about the cameras

22:35 Shane Tait joins the call

23:30 What they hate most about one another (it's not so bad)

24:00 Shane's OCD — and the best line of the show

25:00 Shane's white whale of a car

26:15 Season two — what do you want to do differently?

27:15 People understand what it takes now

27:50 Is it harder to get a good deal now?

29:10 They'd bump Jay Leno to the top of the list — here's why

30:20 Shane's relationship with his dad — and Billy's take on it

31:15 Do they have groupies? Shane doesn't, but Billy's working on it.

32:40 Melinda wants to make up for our technical difficulties by getting Jay Leno on board.

33:00 The season finale will be… different

33:55 Why Melinda's a fan

34:50 TV is a lot of bullcrap, and how they made sure their show wasn't.

36:15 Complete human error — and they were incredibly gracious

36:40 Season two — still up in the air