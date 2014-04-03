CulturePop No. 43 – ‘Def Leppard”s Joe Elliott on One Direction, KISS, more

Here's the second part of our awesome interview with Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott — and it's just as fascinating (and longer, natch) than the first. I recommend listening to part one, then part two. But either way, we had fun and hope you will, too! Here's the rundown:
:50 Def Leppard's worst tour pairing – Blackfoot, but don't worry. They're pals!
3:25 His favorite song to perform? “Pour Some Sugar on Me” is a fan favorite…
5:03… but he has a personal favorite, too
5:56 But he never wants to sing “Make Love Like A Man” again. He does not love it, people
7:30 Why they've been together so long
11:35 Learning about failure from Ian Hunter
12:30 He knew he could be a musician for life, and it's a gift
15:07 Hearing the Osmonds on KLOS — and meeting the greats
16:26 One Direction doesn't get it — and why it's all going to go “pear shaped”
18:28 But he's not going to sue them
20:16 Everyone copies stuff, okay?
21:00 The boiler pass comes up
21:59 Why he loves how Americans view his accent
22:31 – Talking about the Down 'n' Outz
23:38 Siren break!
23:45 Mott the Hoople and why he loves them
29:58 Watching Mott the Hoople live, and realizing why they had to record their songs
32:42 Going into the back catalog of Mott the Hoople
33:58 What to expect on the next Down 'n' Outz album coming out April 22
35:55 Don't hold your breath for a tour this year, but maybe next
36:26 He says he's having fun — because he talked to us instead of taking a break
36:41 Cartoon superheroes!
37:31 The fear — and why it's a good thing
38:12 Inner strength — and a story about his dad
39:50 The guy who couldn't deal with failure — and that's so not him
41:39 Getting down with Slang and going through it
41:57 Def Leppard is still having fun
43:07 Get your playlist from this podcast, people!
Thanks for listening!
This interview was so informative, entertaining and even inspiring!! I enjoyed listening to Joe’s background and behind the scene stories. The man is definitely a walking encyclopedia and I enjoyed every bit of it! ????