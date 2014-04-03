CulturePop No. 43 – ‘Def Leppard”s Joe Elliott on One Direction, KISS, more

Here's the second part of our awesome interview with Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott — and it's just as fascinating (and longer, natch) than the first. I recommend listening to part one, then part two. But either way, we had fun and hope you will, too! Here's the rundown:

:50 Def Leppard's worst tour pairing – Blackfoot, but don't worry. They're pals!

3:25 His favorite song to perform? “Pour Some Sugar on Me” is a fan favorite…

5:03… but he has a personal favorite, too

5:56 But he never wants to sing “Make Love Like A Man” again. He does not love it, people

7:30 Why they've been together so long

11:35 Learning about failure from Ian Hunter

12:30 He knew he could be a musician for life, and it's a gift

15:07 Hearing the Osmonds on KLOS — and meeting the greats

16:26 One Direction doesn't get it — and why it's all going to go “pear shaped”

18:28 But he's not going to sue them

20:16 Everyone copies stuff, okay?

21:00 The boiler pass comes up

21:59 Why he loves how Americans view his accent

22:31 – Talking about the Down 'n' Outz

23:38 Siren break!

23:45 Mott the Hoople and why he loves them

29:58 Watching Mott the Hoople live, and realizing why they had to record their songs

32:42 Going into the back catalog of Mott the Hoople

33:58 What to expect on the next Down 'n' Outz album coming out April 22

35:55 Don't hold your breath for a tour this year, but maybe next

36:26 He says he's having fun — because he talked to us instead of taking a break

36:41 Cartoon superheroes!

37:31 The fear — and why it's a good thing

38:12 Inner strength — and a story about his dad

39:50 The guy who couldn't deal with failure — and that's so not him

41:39 Getting down with Slang and going through it

41:57 Def Leppard is still having fun

43:07 Get your playlist from this podcast, people!

Thanks for listening!