‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s’ J.B. Smoove joining Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘The Dictator’

07.06.11 7 years ago

“Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” J.B. Smoove is joining the Sacha Baron Cohen comedy “The Dictator,”  according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although little has been revealed about his role, his character will be named “Usher.” Megan Fox and John C. Reilly were recently announced to be playing cameo roles in the film, which co-stars Anna Faris, Ben Kingsley and Jason Mantzoukas.

“Borat” and “Curb” vet Larry Charles is directing. It’s currently in production in New York.

In “The Dictator,” Cohen plays the dual roles of a ruthless ruler of an oppressed country and a poverty-stricken farmer under that regime. Cohen apparently drew inspiration from the novel “Zabibah and The King” by Saddam Hussein.

Smoove recently hosted “Russell Simmons Presents: Stand-Up at The El Rey,” and is ready to  launch an original comedy website called TheRuckus.com. He will also soon be seen in “We Bought a Zoo” and alongside Jonah Hill and Sam Rockwell in “The Sitter.”

Around The Web

TAGSJB SMOOVEsacha baron cohenTHE DICTATOR

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP