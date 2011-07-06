‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s’ J.B. Smoove joining Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘The Dictator’

“Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” J.B. Smoove is joining the Sacha Baron Cohen comedy “The Dictator,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although little has been revealed about his role, his character will be named “Usher.” Megan Fox and John C. Reilly were recently announced to be playing cameo roles in the film, which co-stars Anna Faris, Ben Kingsley and Jason Mantzoukas.

“Borat” and “Curb” vet Larry Charles is directing. It’s currently in production in New York.

In “The Dictator,” Cohen plays the dual roles of a ruthless ruler of an oppressed country and a poverty-stricken farmer under that regime. Cohen apparently drew inspiration from the novel “Zabibah and The King” by Saddam Hussein.

Smoove recently hosted “Russell Simmons Presents: Stand-Up at The El Rey,” and is ready to launch an original comedy website called TheRuckus.com. He will also soon be seen in “We Bought a Zoo” and alongside Jonah Hill and Sam Rockwell in “The Sitter.”