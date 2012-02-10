Listen: Cut Copy’s Ben Browning goes solo

Cut Copy bassist Ben Browning is striking out on his own.

His solo EP, “Lover Motion,” drops March 19. Browning, however, isn’t straying far from the nest; Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford plays synth on the release and the EP is being put out by the band-owned label, Cutters Records.

The first single from the set — “I Can’t Stay” — was recently released and can be heard below. It firmly belongs in the same universes as Cut Copy. Its an instantly catchy disco-indie pop confection that’s simultaneously low-key and supremely danceable. Browning started working on the songs before the recent release of Cut Copy’s latest album, “Zonoscope.”

The EP, which was produced by Gus Franklin and Haima Marriott (Architecture in Helsinki), and contains remixes of the song by Knightlife and Juan Maclean.

Hear “I Can’t Stay” here: