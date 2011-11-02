CW announces Midseason 2012 premieres, including ‘One Tree Hill’ final run

With most of The CW’s regular slate on the verge of normal lengthy winter hiatus, the network has set its midseason schedule, including premiere dates for the new unscripted series “Remodeled” and the final season of “One Tree Hill.”

After a cold and quiet December, the first returning CW shows will be “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Secret Circle” on Thursday, January 5, followed by “Nikita” and “Supernatural” the following night.

Tuesday dramas “90210” and “Ringer” will return on January 10.

The final season of “One Tree Hill” will launch on Wednesday, January 11, taking the dead 8 p.m. slot formerly occupied by “H8r” and currently occupied by “Ringer” repeats. On the 11th, The CW will air an encore of the “OTH” premiere at 9 p.m. and then the following week, the new series “Remodeled” will premiere and air until the next cycle launch for “America’s Next Top Model.”

The Monday returns will also be staggered, with “Gossip Girl” coming back on January 16 and “Hart of Dixie” returning on January 23.

“The Vampire Diaries” and “The Secret Circle” are wrapping up their original 2011 runs next Thursday (November 10). “Ringer” will air its last new 2011 episode on November 29, followed by “Nikita” and “Supernatural” on December 2. Monday’s “Gossip Girl” and “Hart of Dixie” will air their last 2011 episodes on December 5, with “90210” ending on December 6. The current “All-Stars” cycle of “America’s Next Top Model” will crown a winner on December 7.

If you prefer your premiere dates in chart form…