‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ gets third season greenlight

“Da Vinci”s Demons” will haunt the small screen for another year.

The historical fantasy from “Man of Steel” executive producer David S. Goyer has been greenlit for a third season.

The Adjacent Productions series centers on the young genius Leonardo da Vinci, who deals with political intrigue and supernatural phenomena in Renaissance Florence.

It stars Tom Riley (“Doctor Who”) as Da Vinci, Laura Haddock (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Elliot Cowan (“Luther”), Lara Pulver (“Sherlock”) and Blake Ritson (“Upstairs Downstairs”).



John Shiban (“The X-Files,” “Breaking Bad”) is joining “Demons'” season three as executive producer and showrunner.



Goyer, who created the series, will continue to serve as executive producer.



“We”re excited to continue Leonardo da Vinci”s adventures with a third season of “Da Vinci”s Demons” with John Shiban joining the ranks as executive producer and showrunner,” said Starz exec Carmi Zlotnik in a press release. “David S. Goyer”s vision of da Vinci”s journey continues to entertain fans, taking them deeper into the world of ‘Da Vinci's Demons” where there is still much more story to tell.”



“I'm very proud of this modern take on the endlessly fascinating Leonardo da Vinci — everyone from the writers, directors, cast and all the crew have been invaluable and will continue to be for what we have ahead,” added Goyer. “I've been a fan of John's work for some time and I'm excited to add his voice to the mix.”



“I”m thrilled to be joining the amazing creative team behind ‘Da Vinci”s Demons,”” said Shiban. “Starz and Adjacent have given us an amazing playground to play in – I can”t wait to dig further into the untold history of Leonardo da Vinci.”

