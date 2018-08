Is it meta or a cry for help when a dad's wish for the torturous insanity of listening to Idina Menzel on repeat for six months be stopped is sung to the tune of the same song? Both? Both.

An Emmy Award winning Television and Digital Content Producer & Strategist, Scott S. Kramer apparently writes amazing song parodies in his free time, including a plea to his wife and kids to 'Let It Go' when it comes to 'Frozen'.