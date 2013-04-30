Daft Punk, George Jones, Icona Pop top Spotify’s streamed and viral tracks this week

04.30.13 5 years ago

The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Monday, April 22, to Sunday, April 28, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

1. Daft Punk, “Get Lucky – Radio Edit” (Columbia Records)

2. George Jones, “He Stopped Loving Her Today – Single Version” (Epic)

3. Lana Del Rey, “Young and Beautiful” (Lana Del Rey)

4. Sara Bareilles, “Brave” (Epic)

5. Empire of the Sun, “Alive” (The Sleepy Jackson Pty Ltd and Nick Littlemore)

6. Lorde, “Royals” (Lava Music/Republic Records)

7. Sleeping With Sirens, “Low” (Rise Records)

8. DJ Khaled, “No New Friends – SFTB Remix” (Cash Money Records Inc.)

9. Jeremih, “All the Time” (Def Jam Records)

10. Major Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga and Mystic, “Bubble Butt” (Secretly Canadian)


The following list represents the top streamed tracks on Spotify from Monday, April 22, to Sunday, April 28:

UNITED STATES

1. Daft Punk, “Get Lucky – Radio Edit” (Columbia Records)

2. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us” (Macklemore)

3. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive” (Interscope Records)

4. Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors” (RCA Records)

5. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, “Thrift Shop” (Macklemore)

6. P!nk, “Just Give Me a Reason” (RCA Records)

7. Bruno Mars, “When I Was Your Man” (Atlantic Records)

8. Justin Timberlake featuring Jay-Z, “Suit & Tie” (RCA Records)

9. Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX, “I Love It” (Big Beat Records/Atlantic)

10. Fall Out Boy, “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)” (The Island Def Jam Music Group)

