Love burns brightly in Daft Punk’s ‘Instant Crush’ video

Can a video be romantic and deeply creepy at the same time? Yes it can, especially if it”s Daft Punk”s new clip for “Instant Crush,” featuring Julian Casablancas. You”ll never look at museum dioramas the same way.

Taking a cue from “Night At the Museum,” the video “stars” two figures: a Napoleonic War soldier and the beautiful maiden he just happens to be positioned across from. Their tragic love story plays out in different parts of the museum and it”s a tribute to the video makers that even though the mannequins’ expressions never change, the viewer totally feels the intense love between the two and the indignation the soldier feels for her during one pivotal scene.

In addition to singing the song, Casablancas does the heavy lifting here as the the helmeted duo are nowhere to be seen. Instead, it”s The Strokes lead singer performing on a podium while the life and death drama plays out.

I think it’s one of the best videos of the year. What do you think of “Instant Crush?”

