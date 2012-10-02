‘Dallas,’ ‘Southland,’ ‘Monday Mornings’ get TNT winter premieres

It’s going to be a busy winter on TNT, as the cable network has set premiere dates for six shows to launch between November and the end of February.

Those premieres include the second season launch for “Dallas,” the long-awaited return of “Southland” and roll-outs for the scripted drama “Monday Mornings” and the unscripted “Boston’s Finest.”

Up first will be “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Leverage,” which will begin a run of new episodes on November 27.

“Dallas” will be back to start Season 2 on January 28, while February 4 will be the premiere for “Monday Mornings,” which comes from David E. Kelley and Sanjay Gupta and features Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Jamie Bamber.

Once cancelled by NBC after one truncated season, “Southland” will begin Season 5 on February 13, followed two weeks later on February 27 with the premiere of the Donnie Wahlberg-produced “Boston’s Finest.”

TNT also has “Christmas in Washington” airing on December 21 and the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27.