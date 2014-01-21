‘Damages’ star Tate Donovan joins ’24: Live Another Day’

Former “Damages” and “The O.C.” star Tate Donovan is heading to the White House. Sort of.

The actor has signed on to play a presidential cabinet member on the upcoming “24: Live Another Day”

Donovan will play Mark Boudreau, the White House Chief of Staff under President James Heller (William Devane). He’s also dating the president’s daughter, Audrey Raines (Kim Raver) who happens to be the former flame of our hero Jack Bauer, once again played by Kiefer Sutherland.

On “Another Day,” Bauer has been in exile, and is being tracked by CIA operations head Steve Harris (Benjamin Bratt), agent Kate Morgan (Yvonne Strahovski), and field operative Erik Ritter (Gbenga Akinnagbe).

The new series also stars “24” vet Mary Lynn Rajskub, and newcomers Michael Wincott and Judy Davis.

“24” originally ran from 2001 to 2010, along with the 2008 TV movie “24: Redemption.”

“24: Live Another Day” premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. It will then shift to 9:00 p.m. ET/PT the following Monday.