Damon Lindelof thinks ‘Iron Fist’ would make a ‘very cool movie’

After the continuing cinematic success of Marvel Comics following individual films for Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and the blockbuster grosses for “The Avengers,” will we begin to see less heralded members of the Marvel Universe on the big screen? “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindeloff certainly hopes so. In an interview promoting his new film “Prometheus,” the screenwriter and producer suggested he’d love to adapt a certain cult character make the jump, Iron Fist.

Speaking to Comic Book Movie, Lindeloff noted, “I think I would rather do a character that not many people knew, and maybe saw as lame and couldn’t carry their own movie. One character I’ve always loved is Iron Fist, and Matt Fractions incredible run with him a couple of years back. I always thought that would make a really cool movie. But I am hard pushed to think of me doing anything better than ‘The Avengers’ which I just thought was phenomenal.”

For those unaware, Danny Rand has bore the mantle of Iron Fist since first debuting 28 years ago. Like many heroes, the death of Rand’s parents had a hand in his becoming a masked avenger and as a child he learned the martial arts in the secret city of K’un L’un, just like his father. During Rand’s years of training he is deemed worthy enough to battle the dragon Shou-Lao the Undying and attain the mystical powers of the Iron Fist. Obviously, he succeeds. Eventually, he returns to New York City (as all superheroes seem to do) and teamed up with Luke Cage (aka Power Man) to keep the city streets safe. Over the years he becomes a member of both The Defenders and is currently a longstanding member of Cage’s “New” Avengers team. The Matt Faction run Lindeloff refers to began with “The Immortal Iron Fist” which was published between 2006-2009 and brought more backstory to the world of K’un L’un and a previously unknown long line of Iron Fists.

Lindeloff is well aware why Marvel hasn’t jumped on an “Iron Fist” film yet and it’s not just because he’s arguably a “fringe” character in the Marvel Universe.

He tells CBM, “Because he’s called Iron Fist [Marvel] may be worried about some confusion with the Iron Man franchise, even though obviously they are very different characters. But I have to imagine that with the success of ‘The Avengers,’ they are planning to give Black Widow and Hawkeye their own spin-offs, and there are many more characters on the fringe of the Marvel universe that I feel are equally worthy, like Iron Fist.”

Are you listening Kevin Feige?

Lindeloff’s contributions to “Prometheus” are on display when the Ridley Scott Sci-Fi epic opens stateside on June 8.