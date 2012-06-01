Damon Lindelof thinks ‘Iron Fist’ would make a ‘very cool movie’

After the continuing cinematic success of Marvel Comics following individual films for Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and the blockbuster grosses for “The Avengers,” will we begin to see less heralded members of the Marvel Universe on the big screen? “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindeloff certainly hopes so. In an interview promoting his new film “Prometheus,” the screenwriter and producer suggested he’d love to adapt a certain cult character make the jump, Iron Fist.
Speaking to Comic Book Movie, Lindeloff noted, “I think I would rather do a character that not many people knew, and maybe saw as lame and couldn’t carry their own movie. One character I’ve always loved is Iron Fist, and Matt Fractions incredible run with him a couple of years back. I always thought that would make a really cool movie. But I am hard pushed to think of me doing anything better than ‘The Avengers’ which I just thought was phenomenal.”
For those unaware, Danny Rand has bore the mantle of Iron Fist since first debuting 28 years ago. Like many heroes, the death of Rand’s parents had a hand in his becoming a masked avenger and as a child he learned the martial arts in the secret city of K’un L’un, just like his father. During Rand’s years of training he is deemed worthy enough to battle the dragon Shou-Lao the Undying and attain the mystical powers of the Iron Fist. Obviously, he succeeds. Eventually, he returns to New York City (as all superheroes seem to do) and teamed up with Luke Cage (aka Power Man) to keep the city streets safe. Over the years he becomes a member of both The Defenders and is currently a longstanding member of Cage’s “New” Avengers team. The Matt Faction run Lindeloff refers to began with “The Immortal Iron Fist” which was published between 2006-2009 and brought more backstory to the world of K’un L’un and a previously unknown long line of Iron Fists.
Lindeloff is well aware why Marvel hasn’t jumped on an “Iron Fist” film yet and it’s not just because he’s arguably a “fringe” character in the Marvel Universe.
He tells CBM, “Because he’s called Iron Fist [Marvel] may be worried about some confusion with the Iron Man franchise, even though obviously they are very different characters. But I have to imagine that with the success of ‘The Avengers,’ they are planning to give Black Widow and Hawkeye their own spin-offs, and there are many more characters on the fringe of the Marvel universe that I feel are equally worthy, like Iron Fist.”
Lindeloff’s contributions to “Prometheus” are on display when the Ridley Scott Sci-Fi epic opens stateside on June 8.
One reason I think that would be a hard sell:
Dragon-Powered Martial Arts Super Hero: Need I really say more? I am not sure how you would sell that. It might be cool, however that is one of those things that would be real easy to screw up. They cannot even get Punisher right, much less something like Iron Fist.
It depends on the writer and director. You get someone like Joss Whedon who knows comics, he could sell you on it. You get one of the schmoes who make ELEKTRA or DAREDEVIL or the GHOST RIDER movies and you might as well quit while you’re ahead…
The reason they can’t get the Punisher right is because he’s just another vengeance-fueled angry guy with a gun. That is the same plot as a thousand other movies without comic origins. If you want to adapt a comic, stick to the ones with unusual powers and cool visuals that will look good on screen. Thats the reason people went to see Iron Man, Thor, and even that Fantastic Four movie. The promise of seeing something new and exciting. Make the most of the cinematic medium.
@Chaburchak, I agree. It depends on who does it. I should not be so cynical. It is just that for every great comic book movie there are several terrible ones. Some even from characters that are known and loved (e.g. the Schumachar Batman movies, Spider-Man 3 was kind of terrible, the X-Men 3, Wolverine, Superman Returns was iffy, etc.). However, the right director, and the right writer or story, and just about any character could be great. Booster Gold for instance could be great. I have little faith they would do that justice, but maybe. Still, a dragon-powered martial arts super hero. I’m still skeptical.
@Prettok. I disagree on Punisher. I think more highly of him than you, so I think there is more potential. Even if I am wrong, that concept has worked before. It can be done, with Punisher or with any vigilante anti-hero type. They have just screwed it up.
As for unusual powers & cool visuals? That brings people into the seats. I also like some depth of character and good conflict. Then again, I liked Ang Lee’s Hulk and the Nolan Batman movies quite a bit. I also thought the first two Spider-Man movies did a nice job of balancing the super hero stuff with Parker’s personal life and how being Spider-Man brought stress into his every day life.
Still, between something new and possibly exciting, or yet another sequel/prequel/reboot, I’ll generally try to throw my money toward them taking a chance with something new, and the latest batch of Marvel movies has been overall pretty great. I’m just afraid where Hollywood would go with something like Iron Fist.
I remember that around 10+ years ago, an IRON FIST movie was planned. Starring Ray Park, with Che-Kirk Wong (THE BIG HIT) on the director’s chair.
Iron Fist could work well. Somebody on another site suggested that they should set an Iron Fist/ Luke Cage movie in the 1970s, like the last xmen movie was set in the sixties. It would give the characters the appropriate background setting. (Kung Fu/ Blaxploitation)
If they set it in the modern day, they would change the characters so much they would be unrecognizable.