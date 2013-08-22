Dan Mindel will shoot ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ on 35mm film

It seems like a lack of concrete information on the development of “Star Wars Episode VII” is driving people berserk. Considering we’re still two years away from release, it’s a little scary to see how rabid people already are.
I reported not long ago that while the script is still being developed, several major action sequences in the film have already been shared with ILM so they can start working on the various things they’ll need to pull off those scenes. I also reported that ILM is putting together a fairly substantial model department, something I enjoy hearing, but when I reported it, I noticed something about the responses. Many people acted as if this was a return to something that Lucas hadn’t done at all since “Return Of The Jedi,” and that’s simply not the case.
The truth is, all three of the prequels used models and miniatures. What changed most substantially was the way those objects were composited into shots and the amount of CGI used to extend the physical builds in all sorts of different ways. When I hear people complain that everything in the prequels was CGI, it’s a reminder that a lot of people don’t really know what they’re looking at in a film, and they dismiss things based on some vague understanding.
I’d say the bigger issue with both “Attack Of The Clones” and “Revenge Of The Sith” is that they were shot digitally, and they’re both early examples of the difference between digital and film. I think “Sith” has some truly beautiful moments, but I think you can see how hard they’re pushing at the limitations of the technology in both movies, and they’re not aging as well as I’m sure Lucas would like.
Dan Mindel, who shot both of the “Star Trek” movies for JJ Abrams as well as “Mission: Impossible III,” is set to be the director of photography for “Episode VII,” and in an event held today at the ASC Clubhouse, Mindel confirmed that he’ll be shooting the new film on 35mm and not digitally.
The first good news there is that they won’t be shooting for 3D. Beyond that, though, it really does sound like Abrams is pushing to make sure that these films feel like they are aesthetically part of the same universe as the earlier “Star Wars” films, and while that’s not the most important part of getting the movie right, it’s one of those things that will pay off in the way the movie feels. It may be invisible to many viewers, but I think it could make a big difference in terms of reaction.
We’ll have more on the film as more information becomes available, and it’s looking like we’ll have plenty of time since the film is rumored to be on track for a December 2015 release.
The biggest issue with the prequels was that the scripts were awful and all the actors looked lost. As long as they have a good script and the actors arent wooden than that will be good.
Having worked in VFX my entire adult life I can absolutely understand why folks complain about CG overkill (We stopped using the “I” in CGI some time ago.) Simple comparisons tell the tale. The CG asteroids in Clones do not have the tactile quality of the models in Empire. Or, the more flagrant examples, why are the clone troopers CG instead of guys in suits? Even in close ups? Or why shoot on a green screen for a desert when the real thing (as done in Star Wars, Jedi and even Phantom Menace) looks far superior. The answer- CG”I” overkill. Not that the work done by those artists isn’t great, but it’s the compounding effect of throwing out real locations, models and even men in trooper suits for digital. Because it can be done. I know exactly what I’m looking at and find the complaints valid.
After reading the article…I was planning on responding to Drew’s “CGI” comment. But you pretty much hit the nail on the head. 100% right!
Having just wanted the new Star Trek movie, I can say without a doubt that the volcano scenes in Revenge of the Sith blew it out of the water. I couldn’t believe how lifeless the opening volcano scenes looked in Star Trek, although it might have just been the conception of the scene itself.
Speaking as someone that’s treated like having a defective brain for having a somewhat different opinion than most people about three movies that came out ten years ago (I think all the Star Wars movies are more or less of a piece with varying degrees of quality from movie to movie and even scene to scene) everything released so far feel like cheap pandering to me.
Look: Harrison Ford! Look: Jhon Willams! Look: Old School!
This is not to say that I’m dreading these films or I’m not interested in them, especially since I like Abrahams as a filmmaker (Super 8 was a pleasure) but the truth is we don’t know anything about the most important question: what the hell these movies will be about. No hurries, they probably aren’t done with that question themselves, but in the meantime this seems like they’re jut trying to appease the internet masses. And what do I know? Maybe they should…
Super 8? You didn’t like the Star Wars movies and enjoyed that? Well that makes quite a statement about you. Super 8 was a joke. When it went into that absurd creature the film flushed itself down the toilet.
I just have to say I loved all the movies. >p
I was kind of hoping Abrams would go with Larry Fong who he had worked with on Super 8 and several episodes of Lost. Mindel is the more experienced guy so I can understand why he was picked.
No petty bitching about lanes flares yet? You people are slipping.
LENS flares…
To me, a bigger question is HOW they’ll use 35mm. Will they use anamorphic lenses like the OT and TPM? Will they use the cheaper Super35 process?
Cool. Cool cool cool.
You are not ‘Drake’, are you? I think your real name must be Abed! Why do you feel the need to hide – We all love you!
Here in the Dreamatorium I am known as Drake.
Now we just need the unmolested version of the original trilogy on Blu-Ray….please Lord, make it happen.
A bit of a surprise for me, as I believe that digital has vastly improved over the last five years & will continue to do so.
The assumptions people make about the prequels to justify their takedowns are obnoxious. The amount of venom thrown at those movies (remember the reads of TPM as overtly racist?) remains outlandish, with collective internet haterade casually invoked as objective fact. The note about model work a prime example.
I appreciate these tidbits and they do reveal some thoughtful consideration on Abrams & cos. part but I do have a problem with how some people see every decision put forth as some owed repudiation of decisions GL make when generally agreeing to give the fans what they wanted and make some more Star Wars movies. Just like in the late 70’s and 80’s his approach and vision informed virtually every corner of production and presentation in the time since and the prequels were no different in that regard.
I’m looking forward to what is coming but there is a segment out there that will never let go of what have largely been revealed to be ignorant, petty and immature grievances.
I doubt I share your opinion about most of the prequels (ROTS I rather liked), but I absolutely agree with what you say about how every decision being made is some kind of rebuke of what Lucas did. Abrams and Co. are going to make a Star Wars the way Abrams wants to make Star Wars. The choices being made at this point reflect his style as a director, and not as some way of saying “We know what was wrong before… see, we’re not making those mistakes again.”
To suggest otherwise reveals a lack of understanding about the movie business and the craft of film making in general.