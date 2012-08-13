“Dancing with the Stars: All Stars” announces the star/pro pairings

“Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars” is gearing up for a big debut (Mon. Sept. 24, 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC), so fans will be pleased to see their favorite pros returning to the show along with the all-star celebs. Here are the star-studded pairings:

Kirstie Alley will dance with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (who returns for his 13th season)

Pamela Anderson will dance with Tristan MacManus (returning for his third season on the show)

Helio Castroneves will dance with Chelsie Hightower (on deck for her seventh season)

Kelly Monaco will dance with Valentin Chmerkovsky (returning for his third season)

Apolo Anton Ohno will dance with former champ Karina Smirnoff (returning for her 12th season)

Bristol Palin teams with two-time champ Mark Ballas (on hand for his 11th season)

Melissa Rycroft will dance with Tony Dovolani (returning for his 14th season)

Emmitt Smith will dance with two-time champ Cheryl Burke (returning for her 14th season)

Joey Fatone will dance with two-time champ Kym Johnson (returning for her 12th season)

Shawn Johnson will dance with three-time champ Derek Hough (returning for his tenth season)

Gilles Marini will dance with last season’s champ, Petra Murgatroyd (returning for her third season)

Drew Lachey teams with Anna Trebunskaya (returning for her tenth season).

There will also be one more star (and pro dancer) added to the team, of course. Three former “DWTS” celebrities (Sabina Bryan, Carson Kressley and Kyle Massey) are vying for the last spot online. Fans can place a vote for whoever they’d like to see return to the show at http://www.abc.com/dancingwiththestars. Voting closes on Aug. 24 at 12:00 p.m. PT., and the final cast member (along with his or her pro dance partner) will be announced live on “Good Morning America” Mon. Aug. 27.



What do you think of the pairings? Who do you think has a advantage (or disadvantage) based on their partner?