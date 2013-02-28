Dane Cook will provide lead voice of Disney’s ‘Cars’ spin-off ‘Planes’

Disney has found a new muse: Dane Cook. 

The raunchy standup-turned-actor will provide the voice of the lead character in “Disney”s Planes,” spun-off from Pixar’s “Cars” franchise, although DisneyToon Studios is producing instead of Pixar.

“Two and a Half Men’s” Jon Cryer was originally set to provide the voice for Dusty, but dropped out of the production, allowing Cook to safely land in the role. 

With a log line that sounds very similar to the “Cars” films, “Disney”s Planes” is a 3D animated comedy adventure that centers on Dusty, a slick, young propeller plane who dreams of air-racing in the big leagues, but first must conquer his unfortunate fear of heights. 

“Planes” was initially scheduled to be straight-to-DVD, but will instead be released theatrically this summer. TV vet Klay Hall (“King of the Hill,” “The Simpsons”) is directing. It also features the voices of Stacy Keach, Brad Garrett and Carlos Alazraqui.

“Dane Cook brings unmatched charisma and brilliant comedic timing and instincts to the character,” said Hall in a press release. “He gives Dusty a great edge.”

Cook guest starred on “Louie” last season and recently signed a deal to develop and star in a new TV project from NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.

“Planes” will be released in 3D on August 9.

