Dane Cook will provide lead voice of Disney’s ‘Cars’ spin-off ‘Planes’

Disney has found a new muse: Dane Cook.
The raunchy standup-turned-actor will provide the voice of the lead character in “Disney”s Planes,” spun-off from Pixar’s “Cars” franchise, although DisneyToon Studios is producing instead of Pixar.
“Two and a Half Men’s” Jon Cryer was originally set to provide the voice for Dusty, but dropped out of the production, allowing Cook to safely land in the role.
With a log line that sounds very similar to the “Cars” films, “Disney”s Planes” is a 3D animated comedy adventure that centers on Dusty, a slick, young propeller plane who dreams of air-racing in the big leagues, but first must conquer his unfortunate fear of heights.
“Dane Cook brings unmatched charisma and brilliant comedic timing and instincts to the character,” said Hall in a press release. “He gives Dusty a great edge.”
“Planes” will be released in 3D on August 9.
There’s nothing instinctive, brilliant or charismatic about Dane Cook. The guy personifies everything that is wrong with stand-up comedy today.
Beat me to it. Although I’d say he epitomizes everything that was wron with stand up comedy 10 years ago, it seems to have turned since the non-hack comedians have discovered the Internet and podcasting.
Regardless this announcement kinda makes me glad I don’t have kids.
I know Cook is pretty much universally hated these days, as he has become the Nickelback of comedians, but his material worked much better when it was overlaid on cartoons for some special he did years ago.