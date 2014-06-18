‘Danger Mouse’ revival is on its way at BBC

#Cartoons
and 06.18.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Brace yourselves, “80s animation fans: The BBC has announced it”s dusting off “Danger Mouse,” with some help from FreemantleMedia and Boulder Media.

Few details were revealed, but FreemantleMedia said that the super-spy”s familiar eye patch will be replaced by an updated i-patch featuring all kinds of technological goodies.

Originally airing from 1981 to 1992, “Danger Mouse” followed the exploits of the world”s best secret agent and his timid assistant Penfold, who had a tendency to get in the way or, worse, get kidnapped.

The series and its spinoff Count Duckula aired in the United States on Nickelodeon.

“The thrills, spills and comedy of this landmark international animated series are all still here but this rebooted version will be brought up-to-date for today”s tech-savvy and content-hungry kids,” Freemantle”s Rick Glanker said in a statement. “In this new 21st-century version the laughs are set to be even louder as the world”s smallest secret agent faces mightier missions, voracious villains and knee-trembling threats.”

The new “Danger Mouse” will debut in 2015 on CBBC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cartoons
TAGSbbccartoonCARTOONScount duckuladanger mouse

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP