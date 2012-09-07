Daniel Craig will play James Bond for at least two more films after ‘Skyfall’

“Skyfall” may not be in theaters for another two months, but James Bond fans can now look forward to at least two more 007 adventures starring Daniel Craig.

“Skyfall” marks the third outing for Craig as 007 after “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace,” and now Craig has signed on for two more films with Eon Productions, according to Deadline.

After finishing the five films, he’ll have a chance to become the longest-running Bond in the series. The previous Bond, Pierce Brosnan, starred in four films, while Roger Moore holds the record with 7 films. Sean Connery starred in 6 official films, plus the unofficial Bond adventure, “Never Say Never Again.”

Overall, the series has grossed more than $5 billion so far.

Craig hasn’t had much luck at the recent box office outside of the spy series; “Cowboys and Aliens” and “Dream House” both bombed, while “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” was somewhat of an underperformed in the U.S., although it grossed $232 million worldwide.

“Skyfall” also stars Javier Bardem, Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris. It opens in the U.K. on October 26 , and will follow in the U.S. on November 9.