Daniel Radcliffe to climb ‘Brooklyn Bridge’ for director Douglas McGrath

Former “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe is to scale the “Brooklyn Bridge” in the big screen drama written and directed by Douglas McGrath (“Emma,” “Infamous”).

“Bridge” will depict the real life story of the 19th century engineer Washington Roebling (Radcliffe), who took over the construction of New York City”s famed Brooklyn Bridge, after his own father John Augustus Roebling was accidentally killed overseeing the project.



Killer Films’ Christine Vachon will produce along with Rose Ganguzza. Goldcrest”s Nick Quested and Pascal Degove, and Jill Samuels will serve as executive producers.



No lead actress has been announced, but “Bridge” is aiming to begin production in August, so further casting news should begin soon.

“Having Daniel”s involvement is a massive coup for the film,” Degove said in a press release. “Not only is he perfect for the role, but he”s consistently proved himself to be one of the very few actors who is genuinely a massive draw for audiences of all ages.”

“We love Doug”s extraordinary script and working with Daniel is one of the rare treats in the business,” added Vachon. “This is thrilling for everyone at Killer.”