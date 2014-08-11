Danny Brown, all day: Rapper’s video for Rustie, new song with Lucki Eck$

Danny Brown has new music lined up with a couple different sources this week: he's combined with throwback sounds for Rustie's sophomore set, and hit up Lucki Eck$ for a new crunchy club track.

Regarding the first one: Rustie's song “Attak” IS RIDICULOUS, in part because of the d'n'b noise that won't give up on that trap, and in part because of bespeckled Danny Brown's nasally rhymes dripping off of it like a well-worn scarf. The lyric video for the second song to arrive from Rustie's album “Green Language” — due Aug. 25 — is below.

If you're having trouble deciphering the Detroit MCs lyrics… well, you may continue to have problems (but in a FUN way!) trying to wrap your head around the animated words that stream across the screen. If you checked out Rustie's video for first single “Raptor,” then take joy in the falling feathers again.

Then there's Lucki Eck$ who first crossed paths with Danny Brown during Red Bull's Sound Select emerging artist concert in Austin back in March. “Weightin' On” is the result of them joining back up in the studio, and features Brown on the hook and Chicigo-bred rhymer Eck$ on the verses. This banger goes up for sale via digital retailers tomorrow (Aug. 12).