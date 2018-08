Pop quiz. Danny Brown is seen doing what two activities in his new music video for party banger “Smokin & Drinkin?”

A. Smokin

B. Drinkin

C. All of the above

Watch the Alan Del Rio Ortiz-directed clip to find out:

“Smokin & Drinkin” was off of rapper Brown's album “Old,” which made it onto Immaculate Noise's Top 10 albums of 2013.