Watch: Danny Trejo is here to tell you your boyfriend is a douchebag

In this video for his song “Everybody Knows* (Douchebag),” Dustin Tavella cast himself in the role of the slimy, cheating boyfriend and badass, scar-faced actor Danny Trejo as the nice guy who shows up to set the record straight. Which is a really interesting and public way to work out your psychological issues — especially because Danny Trejo is something of a walking manifestation of an inner demon.

The other notable thing about Dustin Tavella is that he looks exactly like David Silver from “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

*We can probably assume that all Leonard Cohen associations are purely coincidental.

(via Jezebel)

