Watch: Danny Trejo is here to tell you your boyfriend is a douchebag

#Danny Trejo
06.28.13 5 years ago

In this video for his song “Everybody Knows* (Douchebag),” Dustin Tavella cast himself in the role of the slimy, cheating boyfriend and badass, scar-faced actor Danny Trejo as the nice guy who shows up to set the record straight. Which is a really interesting and public way to work out your psychological issues — especially because Danny Trejo is something of a walking manifestation of an inner demon.

The other notable thing about Dustin Tavella is that he looks exactly like David Silver from “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

*We can probably assume that all Leonard Cohen associations are purely coincidental.

(via Jezebel)

Follow us on Twitter: @HitFixRiot

Around The Web

TOPICS#Danny Trejo
TAGSDanny TrejoDustin Tavella

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP