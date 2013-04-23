‘Daredevil’ rights have reverted back to Marvel confirms Kevin Feige

#Daredevil #Marvel
04.24.13 5 years ago

Daredevil is officially back where he belongs.

Film rights to the comic-book superhero have reverted back to Marvel after being tied up at 20th Century Fox for more than a decade, confirmed Marvel president Kevin Feige in an interview with Newsarama on Monday. Fox had been scrambling to get a “Daredevil” reboot into production prior to the rights expiring last October, but the studio just couldn’t keep a director on board, with David Slade (“30 Days of Night”) and, later, Joe Carnahan (“The Grey”) both flirting with the project before eventually dropping out.

While Feige didn’t say what, if anything, Marvel has in the works for the blind crime-fighter at this time, we wouldn’t expect them to sit on the opportunity for too much longer given the character’s obvious franchise potential.

Fox released a “Daredevil” film back in 2003 with Ben Affleck starring as the title character, but despite being a minor box-office success (it grossed nearly $180 million worldwide on a $78 million budget), it was less-than-well-received by critics and fans. An “Elektra” spinoff starring Jennifer Garner followed in 2005 but was greeted by dismal box-office and withering reviews.

Are you interested in seeing Daredevil back on the big screen? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daredevil#Marvel
TAGS20TH CENTURY FOXDaredevilKEVIN FEIGEMarvelMarvel Studios

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP