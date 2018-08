We've finally got a premiere date for season 2 of “Daredevil” and a teaser.

The good news: It's coming earlier than we thought! Season 1 premiered in April 2015, and while some sources put the second season premiere at March 25, it'll actually be March 18.

The bad news: The teaser accompanying the announcement tells us basically nothing about the new season.

Oh, and we've also got this nice poster. It's got a bit of that Sistine Chapel vibe from the teaser: