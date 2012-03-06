‘Dark Knight Rises’ cinematographer Wally Pfister to make his feature directing debut

Academy Award-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister (“Moneyball”), a longtime collaborator of Christopher Nolan’s who won an Oscar last year for his work on “Inception”, has signed on for his feature directorial debut. The currently-untitled project was written by newcomer Jack Paglen.

Though no plot details were forthcoming for the new film (it better be cool!), pre-production is already ramping up for an early fall start. Alcon Entertainment, the production company whose most recent films include “Joyful Noise”, “Dolphin Tale” and “Something Borrowed”, acquired the rights to Paglen’s script for Pfister to direct.

“We have been talking to Wally about making his directorial debut with Alcon for over a decade since we all worked together on ‘Insomnia'”, said Alcon co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove in a statement. “Wally is truly one of the most talented artists with whom we have ever collaborated. To now have the opportunity to work with Wally as a director on this truly remarkable project, is a company highlight for Alcon Entertainment.”

Pfister has served as the director of photography on all of Nolan’s films (save Nolan’s 1998 directorial debut “Following”), with a total of four Oscar nominations over the course of his career. He and Nolan’s most recent collaboration is, of course, “The Dark Knight Rises”, which hits theaters on July 20.

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris