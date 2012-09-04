‘The Dark Knight Rises’ joins ‘Avatar’ in IMAX’s $100 million club

09.05.12

“The Dark Knight Rises” has reached another box-office milestone.

Having already surpassed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales over the weekend, the Christopher Nolan threequel is now being touted as only the second film in history to have grossed more than $100 million on IMAX screens, with $65.1 million of that total coming from North America and $37.3 million from international markets. It crossed the milestone in only seven weeks of release.

“The Dark Knight Rises”‘ giant-screen take was no doubt boosted considerably by Nolan’s unprecedented use of IMAX cameras during filming, with more than an hour of IMAX-shot footage being incorporated into the finished film – an achievement extensively publicized by Warner Bros.

It should be noted that moviegoers pay a premium to attend IMAX showings, as the average ticket price is several dollars higher than for a standard admission.

Did you see “The Dark Knight Rises” in IMAX? Was it worth the extra cost? Give us your thoughts below.

