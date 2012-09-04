‘The Dark Knight Rises’ joins ‘Avatar’ in IMAX’s $100 million club

“The Dark Knight Rises” has reached another box-office milestone.
Having already surpassed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales over the weekend, the Christopher Nolan threequel is now being touted as only the second film in history to have grossed more than $100 million on IMAX screens, with $65.1 million of that total coming from North America and $37.3 million from international markets. It crossed the milestone in only seven weeks of release.
“The Dark Knight Rises”‘ giant-screen take was no doubt boosted considerably by Nolan’s unprecedented use of IMAX cameras during filming, with more than an hour of IMAX-shot footage being incorporated into the finished film – an achievement extensively publicized by Warner Bros.
It should be noted that moviegoers pay a premium to attend IMAX showings, as the average ticket price is several dollars higher than for a standard admission.
Did you see “The Dark Knight Rises” in IMAX? Was it worth the extra cost? Give us your thoughts below.
Since dark night wasnt shot imax cameras. For that rule I say no!
TDKR was in fact shot with over 70 minutes of the final print that were filmed with IMAX cameras. I actually saw this film at Liberty Science Center which is institutional venue with IMAX Dome screen and can only show film prints (not digital). It was phenomenal and even more immersive with wraparound screen. Only way to enjoy IMAX.
Totally worth it! It really boosted up the whole experience of watching a great action movie.
Worth every penny! The scenes shot in IMAX were stunning.
it’s very cool.I like the film Dark Knight~
