‘Dark Knight Rises’ outselling ‘The Avengers’ in advance ticket sales

Batman is currently whooping The Avengers’ asses…at the box-office, at least.

“The Dark Knight Rises” is outperforming the blockbuster Joss Whedon flick in advance ticket sales, according to Fandango, with the former already selling out more than 2,000 showtimes across the country.

“The IMAX showtimes are particular fast-sellers, as almost every one of our Thursday midnight IMAX showtimes have been sold out,” said Fandango Executive VP and General Manager Rick Butler in a statement. “The good news is that theater owners are continually posting new showtimes on Fandango to meet the fan demand, so tickets are still available.”

The hugely-anticipated Christopher Nolan finale currently makes up a whopping 91% of daily ticket sales. It is now on track to become one of the top-selling titles in the site’s history.

Some more interesting statistics from the online ticket seller, based on a recent survey of over one thousand “Dark Knight Rises” ticket buyers:

97% said the darker tone made them more interested in seeing the movie

89% claimed the new villain, Bane, made them excited to see the film

72% consider themselves fans of director Christopher Nolan

62% said they”re anxious to see it because more than an hour of the film was shot in IMAX

“The Avengers,” for the record, has now grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide, with over $600 million of that coming from domestic receipts. It now stands as the third-highest-grossing movie of all time both globally and in North America (though its impressive performance must also be put in context of the film’s massive 3-D ticket sales).

Are you planning on seeing “The Dark Knight Rises” this weekend? Think it can beat “The Avengers”‘ blockbuster tally at the box-office? Sound off in the comments!