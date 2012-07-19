‘Dark Knight Rises’ outselling ‘The Avengers’ in advance ticket sales

Batman is currently whooping The Avengers’ asses…at the box-office, at least.
“The Dark Knight Rises” is outperforming the blockbuster Joss Whedon flick in advance ticket sales, according to Fandango, with the former already selling out more than 2,000 showtimes across the country.
“The IMAX showtimes are particular fast-sellers, as almost every one of our Thursday midnight IMAX showtimes have been sold out,” said Fandango Executive VP and General Manager Rick Butler in a statement. “The good news is that theater owners are continually posting new showtimes on Fandango to meet the fan demand, so tickets are still available.”
The hugely-anticipated Christopher Nolan finale currently makes up a whopping 91% of daily ticket sales. It is now on track to become one of the top-selling titles in the site’s history.
Some more interesting statistics from the online ticket seller, based on a recent survey of over one thousand “Dark Knight Rises” ticket buyers:
97% said the darker tone made them more interested in seeing the movie
89% claimed the new villain, Bane, made them excited to see the film
72% consider themselves fans of director Christopher Nolan
62% said they”re anxious to see it because more than an hour of the film was shot in IMAX
“The Avengers,” for the record, has now grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide, with over $600 million of that coming from domestic receipts. It now stands as the third-highest-grossing movie of all time both globally and in North America (though its impressive performance must also be put in context of the film’s massive 3-D ticket sales).
Are you planning on seeing “The Dark Knight Rises” this weekend? Think it can beat “The Avengers”‘ blockbuster tally at the box-office? Sound off in the comments!
Yes going this weekend!
It may beat Avengers’ opening weekend record, but I doubt it’ll beat its total gross.
I can’t imagine this beating The Avengers in total gross for three reasons. #1) Running Time- Clocking in at 2hrs and 45 minutes, it makes it hard to have as many showings per day. The Avengers was long, but Rises is an extra 23 minutes longer. #2) Repeat business- with the darker tone of this film, it might divide crowds on whether or not they feel the need to see it again. The Avengers was a feel-good action popcorn movie that lent itself well to repeat viewings, but if the tone of Rises is more somber, it may be well received, but not a lot of people feeling the need to be put in that head space a second, third, and fourth time. #3) Kid Friendly- The Avengers was definitely a “fun for the whole family” type of film whereas Rises doesn’t appear to be something you would bring your four year old to. I’d say where it does have a chance is there aren’t any other large-scale summer movies coming out that could challenge it, so it could stay on top for a long time.
Dkr is better than the anal avengers…f-off haters