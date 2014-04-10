‘Darkly funny’ rail shooter ‘Blue Estate’ coming to PS4 and Xbox One

and 04.10.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

The “darkly funny” video game based on the crime comedy “Blue Estate” will also arrive for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Announced in September for PC, the rail shooter by French indie studio HeSaw and Focus Home Interactive is inspired by the 12-issue Image Comics series created by Viktor Kalvachev (now creative director of HeSaw), and featuring art by Kalvachev, Toby Cypress, Nathan Fox, Robert Valley and others.

Players will step into the shoes of Tony Luciana, the homicidal son of a Los Angeles mob boss, and Clarence, a broke former Navy SEAL who”s been hired to clean up his mess. As Tony wages a war with the Sik gang in an effort to get back his kidnapped “Helen of Troy,” Clarence struggles to end the fight.

No release date was given. New artwork and screenshots can be seen below.

Around The Web

TAGSBlue EstateBlue Estate The GameImage ComicsViktor Kalvachev

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP