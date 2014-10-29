Darlene Love will sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on Letterman for a 29th time, and that”s it

Love, who has been singing the Christmas classic every year on Letterman”s “Late Night” and “The Late Show” since 1986, says she will retire the holiday tradition after this year, opting not to continue it on another late-night show. “They never told me not to, but it was an unspoken thing. They couldn't ask me not to sing 'Christmas (Baby)' on another show, but after 10 years, then 15 years, of doing this one song on this one show, I felt I had an obligation to be true to them,” she tells Billboard. PLUS: Watch Love sing “Christmas” in 1986 and in 2013.

Kaley Cuoco receives a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

“The Big Bang Theory” star may only be 29 years old, but she”s already been on two long-running sitcoms.

Facebook: Republicans and Democrats are united in watching “Idol,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Walking Dead”

Facebook found those shows attract an equal number of likes from both Republicans and Democrats. Facebook also found that members of both parties agreed on liking “Grey”s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The Voice,” and “SportsCenter.”

Syfy renews “Ghost Hunters” and “Paranormal Witness”

Both reality shows will return for a respective 10th and 4th season.

Ashton Kutcher says he hears Charlie Brown”s teacher whenever Charlie Sheen says anything

The “Two and a Half Men” star has stopped listening to anything his predecessor says.

China getting its own “Big Brother”

The Chinese version will run 10 weeks early next year.

“The Daily Show” correspondents reveal the best advice they got from Stephen Colbert

Colbert told Jason Jones to “check your soul at the door” whenever you interview somebody.

PBS: Thanks to “The Roosevelts,” we are last season”s No. 5 network among households

PBS is counting last season as any show running until late last month, when the Ken Burns documentary was broadcast.

Lifetime orders “The Women of The Bible”

Roma Downey will narrate the two-hour special, which will serve as a lead-in for the miniseries “The Red Tent.” Downey and husband Mark Burnett are producing both “The Women of the Bible” and “The Red Tent.”

Are these 10 shows close to cancelation?

Analyzing the chances of survival for “Mulaney,” “A to Z,” “Bad Judge” and other freshman shows.

“Big Brother”s” Evel Dick Donato: “The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive” to my HIV revelation

“A lot of good seems to be coming out of it as well,” he says, “which is all the better.”